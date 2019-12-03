AUD/USD little changed after RBA leaves rate unchanged at 0.75%

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), at its December monetary policy meeting held this Tuesday, maintained its official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.75%, as widely expected.
According to the latest Reuters poll, the median of the 39 economists polled saw the central bank only hiking rates in Q1 2020 now.
The decision was on expected lines and therefore, failed to move the Australian Dollar, with the AUD/USD pair keeping its range near eight-day tops of 0.6826.
About RBA Rate Decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
