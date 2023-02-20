AUD/USD kisses 0.6900 as USD Index extends losses, RBA and FOMC minutes hog limelight

- AUD/USD has touched a high of 0.6900 as the USD Index has surrendered its morning gains.
- Persistent inflation in the United States has bolstered the odds of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve ahead.
- The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia might remain hawkish for further guidance as inflation has still not peaked yet.
- AUD/USD has negated the downside break of the H&S pattern and has shifted into a bullish trajectory.
AUD/USD touched the round-level resistance of 0.6900 in the early European session. The Aussie asset has been strengthened as investors have shrugged-off uncertainty associated with US-China tensions and the launch of three projectiles from North Korea near Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered its entire gains added in the Asian session and is looking to continue its downside journey ahead. Meanwhile, the risk appetite theme has regained traction, which is supporting the risk-perceived assets. S&P500 futures have turned volatile ahead of the market holiday on account of Presidents’ Day.
People’s Bank of China maintains the status quo on interest rates
The Australian Dollar remained in action after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its monetary policy unchanged. An interest rate decision of unchanged policy was widely anticipated as the Chinese economy is focusing on accelerating the economic recovery after remaining bound by pandemic controls.
The People’s Bank of China has kept one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and the continuation of expansionary monetary policy by the People’s Bank of China will strengthen the Australian Dollar ahead.
Fresh concerns for higher US Inflation call for more rates by the Fed
Last week, a majority of economic indicators cleared that it would be early for the Federal Reserve to announce a win in the battle against stubborn inflation as it is set to surprise the market ahead. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed higher at 6.4% than the projections of 6.2%, Producer Price Index (PPI) released at 6.0% higher than the consensus of 5.4%. And, the release of the monthly Retail Sales data at 3.0% against the consensus of 1.8% was the last nail in the coffin, which cleared that consumer spending is gaining traction.
A note from Goldman Sachs states the investment banking firm expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates three more times this year, lifting their estimates after data pointed to persistent inflation and a resilient labor market, as reported by Reuters.
Spotlight shifts to Reserve Bank of Australia and Federal Reserve’s minutes
This week, the release of the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia and Federal Reserve’s and Federal Reserve will lead from the front for the power-pack action in the Aussie asset. Federal Reserve policymakers are aware of the persistent nature of the US inflation, which is why hawkish guidance is expected on interest rates.
The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia policy announced in the first week of February resulted in a ninth consecutive interest rate hike to 3.35%. Inflationary pressures in the Australian economy have not softened yet amid solid consumer spending, which is bolstering the case of hawkish guidance on the monetary policy.
Later this week, Australia’s Labor Cost Index (Q4) data will remain in focus. The economic data is seen at 3.4% vs. the prior release of 3.1% on an annual basis. And, the quarterly data is seen lower at 0.7% against the prior release of 1.0%.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD has negated the downside break of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on a four-hour scale. The responsive buying active from the market participants has pushed the Aussie asset above the neckline of the aforementioned chart pattern plotted from January 10 low at 0.6860. The asset has scaled above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6888, which indicates that the short-term trend is bullish now.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has rebounded into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the asset is no more bearish now.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6893
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6707
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6884
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6812
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery to test 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is looking to reclaim the 1.0700 level as the risk aversion theme has lost its traction, limiting the renewed upside in the US Dollar. Thin trading to continue amid a US holiday.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2050 amid risk reset Premium
GBP/USD is rebounding toward the 1.2050 region amid a risk recovery in early Europe. The divergent BoE-Fed policy outlook and looming geopolitical risks could act as a headwind to the pair. Meanwhile, the US Dollar consolidates its recovery amid light trading.
Gold set to range between two key barriers amid light trading Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) February meeting due later this week.
Bitcoin continues to 'mirror' 2017 as weekend sees third attack on $25K
A fresh burst higher into the weekly close for BTC price comes in tandem with suspicions over the motives of large-volume Bitcoin exchange traders. Bitcoin tapped $25,000 for a third time on Feb. 19 as an all-important weekly close approached.
Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again
Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment.