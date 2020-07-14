AUD/USD keeps Tuesday’s recovery within familiar region below 0.7000

- AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6980 following the latest bounce off 0.6961.
- Market sentiment remains mixed with equities on the positive side amid better earnings reports, virus woes, Sino-American tussle prevail.
- Second-tier Aussie data can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts to keep the driver’s seat.
AUD/USD remains on the front foot around 0.6980 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair snapped the previous three-day losing streak the previous day after reversing from 0.6920. Though, 0.7000 threshold remains as the key resistance for the bulls to clear.
While the recent announcement from Moderna offers the latest push to the Aussie pair, upbeat performance by Wall Street benefited the quote before that. It’s worth mentioning that the risk-on mood has nothing to do with the US-China tension with fewer positives from the coronavirus (COVID-19) front.
Bulls track Wall Street gains…
The returns of the equity buyers renewed optimism in the global markets. Upbeat earnings from the key banks like JP Morgan and Citi managed to dim the previous economic fears. It should, however, be noted that the banks are direct beneficiaries of the latest stimulus and hopes of some more adds to the upbeat trading sentiment.
Read: Wall Street Close: Bulls clinch onto bullish territory by the tops of their hooves
Recently, Moderna came with the news, per CNBC, suggesting that their vaccine produced a ‘robust’ immune response during the third trial. The update follows other positive announcements that have crossed wires off-late suggesting that the global pharmacy companies are near to a cure to the pandemic.
Talking about the tensed relations among the world’s top two economies, namely the US and China, the South China Sea has recently been in limelight after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defied Beijing's claim over the region and the dragon nation responded accordingly. In his latest press conference, US President Donald Trump said to sign the previously approved bill by the House to levy sanctions on China over the Hong Kong security bill.
Concerning the data, American inflation numbers came in mixed after upbeat marks of the National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence and Business Conditions. Further, China’s trade data also suggests that the dragon nation is gradually overcoming the virus-led economic halt.
Moving on, global traders will keep eyes on the pandemic updates, Sino-American tension for fresh impulse. Additionally, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence and HIA New Home Sales, for July and May respectively, will also be followed for fresh impetus. While the economics and vaccine news might help the quote to keep 0.7000 on the bulls’ radars, other factors concerning China could question further upside.
Technical analysis
Unless witnessing a daily close beneath the monthly support line, currently around 0.6925, buyers are less likely to forget attacking 0.7000 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6977
|Today Daily Change
|37 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53%
|Today daily open
|0.694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6911
|Daily SMA50
|0.6768
|Daily SMA100
|0.6531
|Daily SMA200
|0.6678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.