AUD/USD keeps the rangebound trade unchanged – UOB

AUD/USD is seen navigating within the 0.7640-0.7820 range in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view that ‘there is still chance for AUD to test 0.7790’ was wrong as it dropped sharply to 0.7702 (high has been 0.7770). While oversold conditions suggest that further sustained AUD weakness is unlikely, it is too early to expect a recovery. From here, AUD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 0.7700 and 0.7760.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “As highlighted, AUD has moved into a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 0.7640 and 0.7820.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises on US stimulus hopes, ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is rising as the Biden administration continues promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers. The German IFO Business Climate figures for January and a speech from the ECB's Lagarde are on the docket.
GBP/USD advances above 1.37, BOE's Bailey awaited
GBP/USD has risen above 1.37, benefitting from hopes for massive US fiscal stimulus and no tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme. The UK's vaccination campaign and falls in covid cases are also supporting sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is slated to speak later.
Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend
Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.
Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns
Markets are on the rise as the Biden administration pushes for stimulus and ahead of the Fed decision. The dollar is on the back foot while oil is higher and gold is stable.
Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.