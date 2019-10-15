AUD/USD keeping gains despite dismal China PPI data

AUD/USD remains bid despite China's PPI falling by 1.2% in September.

The PBOC has less room to deliver stimulus due to the elevated CPI.

AUD/USD continues to trade in green even though the data released soon before press time showed China's Producer Price Inflation or factory gate prices declined in September.

The PPI came in at -1.2%, as expected, having dropped by 0.8% in August. The PPI is one gauge of corporate profitability and the contraction indicates the investment and employment have come under pressure, possibly due to the ongoing trade war with the US.

Even so, the AUD, a proxy for China, is showing resilience. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at session highs near 0.6785, representing modest gains on the day. The currency pair has barely moved following the release of China's inflation data.

The PPI data will likely stoke deflation worries, putting pressure on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to deliver more stimulus. The central bank, however, may have a tough time delivering stimulus due to elevated consumer prices.

The consumer price inflation for September came in at 3%, beating the forecast of 2.9% rise and up from the preceding month's 2.8% reading.

As a result, the AUD could come under pressure during the day ahead, especially if the equities respond negatively to the dismal PPI reading.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6787 Today Daily Change 0.0011 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 0.6776 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6763 Daily SMA50 0.6778 Daily SMA100 0.6864 Daily SMA200 0.6978 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6802 Previous Daily Low 0.675 Previous Weekly High 0.6811 Previous Weekly Low 0.6704 Previous Monthly High 0.6895 Previous Monthly Low 0.6687 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.677 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6782 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.675 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6698 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6802 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6828 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6854



