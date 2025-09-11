AUD/USD jumps towards 0.6630 on sticky United States inflation

- The United States Consumer Price Index rose to 2.9% YoY in August.
- US Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly soared in the week ended September 6.
- AUD/USD challenges intraday highs in the 0.6630 area, aiming for higher highs.
The AUD/USD pair changed course early in the American session on Thursday, recovering from an intraday low of 0.6590 after the release of the United States (US) August Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that inflation, as measured by the CPI, rose to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, as expected. The core annual reading printed at 3.1%, meeting the market’s forecast and matching the July figure. Finally, the monthly CPI rose 0.4%, doubling the previous 0.2% and above the 0.3% anticipated.
Alongside inflation data, the US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 6, which jumped to 263K from the previous 236K and was much higher than the expected 235K.
Market participants are now betting on three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) before year's end, one in each upcoming meeting.
As a result, speculative interest chose to sell the Greenback, while US indexes surged, reflecting a better mood and helping AUD/USD recover its bullish poise.
Earlier in the day, Australia published its September Consumer Inflation Expectations, which jumped to 4.7% from the previous 3.9%, weighing on the Aussie.
Technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bullish in the near-term, with the 4-hour chart showing a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) attracting buyers on dips. The SMA currently stands at around 0.6600. Other than that, the 100 SMA is slowly grinding north above a directionless 200 SMA, both well below the shorter one, and also a sign of bullish potential. The pair peaked at 0.6635 earlier this week, the immediate resistance level. Further advances expose the 0.6670 area en route to the 0.6700 mark. Support below the 0.6590 intraday low surges at 0.6550.
(This story was corrected on September 11 at 14:07 to say that the previous monthly US CPI reading was 0.2%, not 0.4%.)
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.38%
|-0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-0.30%
|EUR
|0.38%
|0.21%
|0.33%
|0.30%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.16%
|-0.21%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|-0.33%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.30%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.26%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|AUD
|0.21%
|-0.13%
|0.14%
|0.24%
|0.26%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.24%
|-0.17%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|0.30%
|-0.04%
|0.18%
|0.29%
|0.22%
|0.09%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1750 after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left policy settings unchanged, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, disappointing Jobless Claims data and August inflation figures from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3550 region on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD rebounds from session lows and trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.3550. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the USD following the inflation and Jobless Claims data help the pair gain traction in the American session.
Gold drops below $3,630 as investors digest US inflation figures
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $3,630 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in Jobless Claims hurt the US Dollar and allow XAU/USD to limit its losses, even though August CPI data came in slightly above analysts' estimates.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.