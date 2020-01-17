- AUD/USD finds some support from upbeat Chinese macro data.
- The USD consolidates overnight gains and seemed to cap gains.
- Traders eye second-tier US economic data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick of around 20 pips and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
The pair extended the previous session's pullback from 1-1/2 week tops and lost some additional ground during the Asian session on Friday. The pair slipped back below the very important 200-day SMA but managed to find some support ahead of weekly lows on the back of mostly upbeat Chinese macro releases.
Aussie supported by upbeat Chinese data
Data released this Friday showed that China's economic growth stood at 6.0% YoY during the fourth quarter of 2019, in line with analysts’ expectations. This marked the slowest GDP growth in over 27 years but was largely negated by stronger-than-anticipated Industrial Production and Retail Sales figures for December.
This comes on the back of the latest optimism over the conclusion of the long-awaited phase one trade deal between the world's two largest economies and provided a minor lift to the China-proxy Australian dollar. The pair quickly reversed an early dip to the 0.6885 region but lacked any strong follow-through.
The US dollar managed to preserve the overnight gains led by better-than-expected US economic data. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the greenback, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors capping gains for the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6920 heavy supply zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Later during the early North-American session, some second-tier US economic releases will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6897
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6931
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.684
|Daily SMA200
|0.6888
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6934
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
