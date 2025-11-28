TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD holds steady as Australian inflation persists, US Dollar weakens

  • The Australian Dollar remains firm as hotter inflation continues to push back expectations of rapid RBA easing.
  • Australian private sector credit beats forecasts, reinforcing the prospect of a vigilant Reserve Bank of Australia.
  • The US Dollar stays under pressure as markets price in additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in the coming years.
AUD/USD holds steady as Australian inflation persists, US Dollar weakens
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6535 on Friday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day. Despite several attempts to extend its recent rebound, the Australian Dollar (AUD) struggles to maintain upward momentum, even as stronger-than-expected inflation continues to delay expectations of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) easing and revives the risk of another rate hike.

The AUD benefited earlier in the week from hotter inflation data showing consumer prices rising for a fourth consecutive month and now sitting above the RBA’s 2%-3% target band. Markets still expect the central bank to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6% in December, but the risk of additional tightening remains elevated given persistent price pressures. RBA officials stress that, while the labor market is moderating slightly, it remains fundamentally solid, keeping upward pressure on inflation.

The cautious policy tone is reinforced by Friday’s data. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, Private Sector Credit rose 0.7% MoM in October, beating expectations of 0.6% and lifting annual growth to 7.3%, signaling still-resilient domestic demand.

At the same time, AUD/USD draws moderate support from a softer US Dollar (USD). The Greenback lacks clear direction as markets increasingly price in Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts starting in December. Traders now anticipate three additional rate reductions by 2026, following reports that Kevin Hassett, the White House National Economic Council Director, is the leading candidate for the next Fed chair, a profile seen as aligned with US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.

Against this backdrop, AUD/USD remains driven by a delicate balance between Australia’s resilient economic momentum, persistent inflation, and mounting expectations of US monetary easing. For now, the pair holds steady around 0.6535, as markets wait for the next signals from both the Fed and the RBA.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.18%0.12%-0.09%-0.33%-0.09%-0.05%-0.00%
EUR-0.18%-0.06%-0.27%-0.51%-0.27%-0.21%-0.18%
GBP-0.12%0.06%-0.21%-0.45%-0.25%-0.15%-0.13%
JPY0.09%0.27%0.21%-0.22%0.00%0.06%0.09%
CAD0.33%0.51%0.45%0.22%0.23%0.27%0.31%
AUD0.09%0.27%0.25%-0.00%-0.23%0.06%0.07%
NZD0.05%0.21%0.15%-0.06%-0.27%-0.06%0.03%
CHF0.00%0.18%0.13%-0.09%-0.31%-0.07%-0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers