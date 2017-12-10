AUD/USD hits one-week tops on notable USD weakness

AUD/USD hits one-week tops on notable USD weaknessBy Haresh Menghani
The greenback selling pressure remains unabated, now pushing the AUD/USD pair further beyond the 0.7800 handle to fresh one-week tops.
The pair continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday and decisively broke through 100-day SMA barrier in wake of the post-FOMC minutes broad based US Dollar weakness.
Despite reaffirming December rate hike expectations, the latest FOMC meeting minutes, released on Wednesday, revealed policymakers' concerns over stubbornly low inflation. Hence, sliding US Treasury bond yields was seen weighing on the buck and benefitting higher-yielding currencies - like the Aussie.
Meanwhile, today's release of home loans data from the Australia, reporting a better-than-expected growth of 1.0% in August, provided an additional boost to the Australian Dollar and collaborated to the pair's strong up-move through early European session.
• Australia: Housing finance approvals remain firm – Westpac
Later during the NA session, the US economic data - PPI figures and weekly jobless claims data, would help traders grab some short-term trading opportunities ahead of Fedspeaks.
• Key US producer price inflation data preview - Nomura
Technical levels to watch
A follow through buying interest has the potential to lift the pair towards 0.7860 horizontal resistance en-route the 0.7900 handle and 50-day SMA barrier near the 0.7915 region.
On the flip side, 100-day SMA, near the 0.7800-0.7795 region, now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken might drag the pair back towards mid-0.7700s ahead of 2-1/2 month lows support near 0.7730 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.