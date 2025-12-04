TRENDING:
AUD/USD hits highest since October as speculation of a hawkish RBA builds

  • AUD/USD climbs to near two-month high as speculation grows that the RBA may keep policy restrictive for longer.
  • Stronger household spending and improved trade data reinforce expectations that the RBA will hold rates steady next week.
  • The US Dollar remains under pressure as traders position for a dovish Federal Reserve outlook.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The Australian Dollar extends gains against the US Dollar on Thursday as markets scale back expectations of additional rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6622, its strongest level since October 7.

The shift in sentiment comes ahead of the RBA’s interest rate decision on December 9, with investors increasingly convinced that the central bank will maintain its wait-and-see stance. The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 3.60% in November and recent domestic indicators have done little to justify further easing.

In fact, Speculation is building that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may need to revisit the possibility of raising interest rates as inflation remains stubborn and domestic demand continues to show surprising resilience.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, household spending rose 1.3% in October, the strongest monthly increase since January 2024 and a sharp acceleration from September’s 0.3% rise. Spending is now 5.6% higher than a year earlier.

Fresh trade figures released earlier in the day added support to the Aussie. Exports rose 3.4% MoM in October, while imports increased 2.0%, helping the trade surplus widen to AUD 4,385 million from AUD 3,707 million previously.

The Asian session also delivered a notable policy signal from Beijing after China set the yuan midpoint at its strongest level since October 14, 2024. For the Australian Dollar, often traded as a liquid proxy for China’s economic outlook, the move provided an additional tailwind, reinforcing the pair’s upward momentum.

A softer US Dollar is also helping lift AUD/USD, with the Greenback under pressure as markets maintain a dovish outlook for the Federal Reserve heading into next week’s policy meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.83, hovering near a one-month low.

RBA FAQs

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.

Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.

Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
