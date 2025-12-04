AUD/USD hits highest since October as speculation of a hawkish RBA builds

The Australian Dollar extends gains against the US Dollar on Thursday as markets scale back expectations of additional rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading around 0.6622, its strongest level since October 7.

The shift in sentiment comes ahead of the RBA’s interest rate decision on December 9, with investors increasingly convinced that the central bank will maintain its wait-and-see stance. The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 3.60% in November and recent domestic indicators have done little to justify further easing.

In fact, Speculation is building that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may need to revisit the possibility of raising interest rates as inflation remains stubborn and domestic demand continues to show surprising resilience.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, household spending rose 1.3% in October, the strongest monthly increase since January 2024 and a sharp acceleration from September’s 0.3% rise. Spending is now 5.6% higher than a year earlier.

Fresh trade figures released earlier in the day added support to the Aussie. Exports rose 3.4% MoM in October, while imports increased 2.0%, helping the trade surplus widen to AUD 4,385 million from AUD 3,707 million previously.

The Asian session also delivered a notable policy signal from Beijing after China set the yuan midpoint at its strongest level since October 14, 2024. For the Australian Dollar, often traded as a liquid proxy for China’s economic outlook, the move provided an additional tailwind, reinforcing the pair’s upward momentum.

A softer US Dollar is also helping lift AUD/USD, with the Greenback under pressure as markets maintain a dovish outlook for the Federal Reserve heading into next week’s policy meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.83, hovering near a one-month low.