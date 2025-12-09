TRENDING:
AUD/USD gains supported by RBA hawkish tone, Fed rate cut outlook

  • The Australian Dollar climbs around 0.6640, supported by the RBA’s firm stance.
  • Expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts weigh on the US Dollar.
  • Diverging monetary policy paths between the RBA and the Fed strengthen the Aussie’s appeal.
Ghiles Guezout

AUD/USD trades around 0.6640 on Tuesday, up 0.20% on the day at the time of writing. The pair remains supported by the momentum generated by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) after firm comments from its Governor, Michele Bullock, who stated that no further rate cuts appeared necessary and that the board had even discussed conditions under which a rate hike could be required. This perspective reduces the likelihood of additional monetary easing in Australia and helps anchor the Australian Dollar (AUD) on a constructive trajectory.

The broader international backdrop also supports the move. The US Dollar (USD) continues to weaken amid rising expectations of additional interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed), as recent US indicators reflect a gradual slowdown in economic momentum and labour market conditions. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report published on Friday confirmed core inflation at 2.8% YoY, matching expectations but still above the Fed’s medium-term target, leaving room for further accommodation.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now assign nearly a 90% chance to a 25-basis-point cut at Wednesday’s meeting, weighing on US Dollar demand. However, investors remain cautious ahead of the Fed decision, and the ADP and JOLTS reports due later in the day are also expected to help refine market expectations regarding labour market conditions.

In contrast, Australia’s monetary outlook appears more restrictive than that of the United States (US). Inflation remains above the RBA’s 2%-3% target range, limiting the central bank’s room to ease further. An environment that could lead to renewed tightening in 2026 if price pressures persist.

The coming days will bring key catalysts for the AUD. Australia’s November labour market report, due Thursday, is expected to show around 20K new jobs, compared with 42.2K previously, with the Unemployment Rate seen edging up to 4.4%. These figures will be closely monitored given their strong influence on the RBA’s policy outlook.

Overall, the widening divergence between the RBA and the Fed, combined with supportive risk sentiment and a softer US Dollar, continues to benefit the Aussie, while AUD/USD attempts to consolidate its advance around 0.6640.

Chart Analysis AUD/USD

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

In the 4-hour chart, AUD/USD trades at 0.6638, little changed on a daily basis and 12 pips above the day opening price. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises steadily and sits at 0.6534, below the market and acting as dynamic support. Price holds above this rising SMA, reinforcing the near-term bullish bias. The ascending trend line from 0.6437 underpins the advance, keeping the pair supported.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 65, above the 50 midline and not overbought, confirming firm bullish momentum. Immediate resistance aligns at 0.6650, followed by 0.6707, while support is seen at 0.6609. A push through 0.6650 could expose 0.6707, whereas a drop below 0.6609 would open the door toward the rising SMA. The intraday tone stays constructive as long as the pair holds above support.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1650 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1650 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD stays better bid near 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The prospect of a US interest rate cut on Wednesday keeps the US Dollar under check, underpinning the pair. In the meantime, traders look to the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings reports for September and October. 

GBP/USD stays sub-1.3350, awaits US employment data

GBP/USD stays sub-1.3350, awaits US employment data

GBP/USD maintains its directionless price move and trades below 1.3350 in European hours on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness and a mildly optimistic mood ahead of US employment data.

Gold bounces back above $4,200, braces for US data

Gold bounces back above $4,200, braces for US data

Gold reverses an intraday dip to the $4,170 area, or a one-week low, recovering ground above the $4,200 level in the European session on Tuesday.  Traders now look forward to Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP Weekly Employment Change and JOLTS Job Openings. 

JOLTS Job Openings to provide fresh labor-market signals ahead of Fed decision

JOLTS Job Openings to provide fresh labor-market signals ahead of Fed decision

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Market participants anticipate that Job Openings reached 7.2 million in October.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

