TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD gains sharply to near 0.6510, broadly remains confined ahead of US inflation data

  • AUD/USD rises to near 0.6510 as the Australian Dollar outperforms across the board.
  • Investors bullish on the Australian Dollar seem to have ignored US threats to restrict exports of software-powered products to China.
  • Investors await the US CPI data for September.
AUD/USD gains sharply to near 0.6510, broadly remains confined ahead of US inflation data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair trades 0.3% higher to near 0.6510 during the European trading session on Thursday. However, the Aussie pair has been trading inside the three-day-long trading range of 0.6473-0.6525, with investors awaiting the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Friday.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.11%0.07%0.43%0.00%-0.31%-0.15%0.20%
EUR-0.11%-0.04%0.34%-0.11%-0.41%-0.25%0.10%
GBP-0.07%0.04%0.37%-0.05%-0.35%-0.21%0.13%
JPY-0.43%-0.34%-0.37%-0.43%-0.72%-0.59%-0.22%
CAD-0.00%0.11%0.05%0.43%-0.30%-0.15%0.20%
AUD0.31%0.41%0.35%0.72%0.30%0.16%0.51%
NZD0.15%0.25%0.21%0.59%0.15%-0.16%0.35%
CHF-0.20%-0.10%-0.13%0.22%-0.20%-0.51%-0.35%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The impact of the inflation data will be significant for the US Dollar, as the data has been delayed due to the ongoing federal shutdown. Economists expect the US headline inflation to have risen at a faster pace of 3.1% on an annualized basis against the prior release of 2.9%, with core figures growing steadily by 3.1%.

The Aussie pair gains sharply as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers despite renewed trade tensions between the United States (US) and China.

On Wednesday, a report from Reuters showed that Washington plans to impose export controls on software-powered products, from laptops to jet engines, to China. This came in response to the latest restrictions imposed on the export of rare earth minerals from Beijing to the US.

This came ahead of the meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China Vice Premier He Lifeng, scheduled this weekend in Malaysia.

The impact of US-China trade tensions is technically unfavorable for the Australian Dollar, given that the Asia-Pacific economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing.

On the domestic front, investors await Q3 CPI data, which will be published on October 29.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD ticks lower to near 1.1600 in the European trading session on Thursday. The pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar regains ground after Wednesday’s corrective pullback. A softer risk tone revives the haven demand for the Greenback amid renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. 

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar upside. Markets remain risk-averse amid fresh US-China tensions and US sanctions on Russian crude. Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bears the brunt of increased BoE December rate cut bets. 

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold price edges higher above $4,100 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The ongoing US government shutdown and geopolitical tensions boost the Gold price, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. 

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers