AUD/USD gains sharply to near 0.6510, broadly remains confined ahead of US inflation data

The AUD/USD pair trades 0.3% higher to near 0.6510 during the European trading session on Thursday. However, the Aussie pair has been trading inside the three-day-long trading range of 0.6473-0.6525, with investors awaiting the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be published on Friday.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.07% 0.43% 0.00% -0.31% -0.15% 0.20% EUR -0.11% -0.04% 0.34% -0.11% -0.41% -0.25% 0.10% GBP -0.07% 0.04% 0.37% -0.05% -0.35% -0.21% 0.13% JPY -0.43% -0.34% -0.37% -0.43% -0.72% -0.59% -0.22% CAD -0.00% 0.11% 0.05% 0.43% -0.30% -0.15% 0.20% AUD 0.31% 0.41% 0.35% 0.72% 0.30% 0.16% 0.51% NZD 0.15% 0.25% 0.21% 0.59% 0.15% -0.16% 0.35% CHF -0.20% -0.10% -0.13% 0.22% -0.20% -0.51% -0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The impact of the inflation data will be significant for the US Dollar, as the data has been delayed due to the ongoing federal shutdown. Economists expect the US headline inflation to have risen at a faster pace of 3.1% on an annualized basis against the prior release of 2.9%, with core figures growing steadily by 3.1%.

The Aussie pair gains sharply as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers despite renewed trade tensions between the United States (US) and China.

On Wednesday, a report from Reuters showed that Washington plans to impose export controls on software-powered products, from laptops to jet engines, to China. This came in response to the latest restrictions imposed on the export of rare earth minerals from Beijing to the US.

This came ahead of the meeting between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China Vice Premier He Lifeng, scheduled this weekend in Malaysia.

The impact of US-China trade tensions is technically unfavorable for the Australian Dollar, given that the Asia-Pacific economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing.

On the domestic front, investors await Q3 CPI data, which will be published on October 29.