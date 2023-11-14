AUD/USD gain traction above 0.6500 on risk-on mood, focus on US Retail Sales, PPI data

- AUD/USD edges higher to 0.6500 amid the weakness of USD.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.2% YoY in October vs. 3.7% prior.
- The Australian Wage Price Index will be released, which is expected to rise 1.3% QoQ in Q3.
- Traders will monitor US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair holds above 0.6500 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The weaker US inflation data boosts the risk-on mood across markets, which increases investor appetite for riskier assets like the Australian dollar (AUD). The pair currently trades around 0.6503, down 0.05% on the day.
The US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in worse than market expectations, rising by 3.2% YoY in October from 3.7% in the previous reading. In response to the data, the US Dollar (USD) fell broadly, the lowest since early September. The 10-year US Treasury yield slid sharply from 4.60% to 4.48%, the lowest since September 26. These downbeat figures dampen expectations that the FOMC would increase interest rates further, and the odds of rate hikes in December and January are now zero. This, in turn, drags the USD lower and acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.
Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday that the path in lowering inflation continues and economic growth remains robust. While Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated he is not convinced that inflation is on a "smooth glide path" to the 2% target.
Market participants will monitor Australia’s Wage Price Index for Q3 on Wednesday, which is expected to rise 1.3% QoQ in the third quarter. These data will have a considerable impact on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) expectations. Later in the day, the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) will be due. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6503
|Today Daily Change
|0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|1.94
|Today daily open
|0.6379
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6374
|Daily SMA50
|0.6387
|Daily SMA100
|0.6494
|Daily SMA200
|0.6603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6392
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6352
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6523
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6357
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6335
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
