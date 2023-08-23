AUD/USD flirts with multi-day peak, around mid-0.6400s amid modest USD downtick

- AUD/USD gains some follow-through positive traction and draws support from a softer USD.
- The intraday uptick seems rather unaffected by rather unimpressive Australian PMIs for August.
- China's economic woes and hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further gains for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying following the overnight pullback from a multi-day peak and sticks to its gains through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-0.6400s, up just over 0.40% for the day, and look to build on the recent recovery from the lowest level since November 2022 touched last Thursday amid a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, erodes a part of the previous day's gains to a more than two-month high and is pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the US equity futures prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Against the backdrop of hopes for more stimulus from China, signs of easing US-China trade tensions lead to a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment.
It is worth recalling that the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced on Monday that it will remove 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List. China welcomed the move and said that it is conducive to normal trade between the two nations. This comes ahead of US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo's visit to China on August 27-30, for meetings with senior Chinese officials and US business leaders. That said, concerns over a Chinese economic slowdown keep a lid on the optimism and the China-proxy Aussie.
A smaller rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) signalled limited policy support for the economy, despite a deepening crisis in the domestic property sector, and did little to ease worries about the worsening economic conditions. This, along with weaker Australian PMI prints, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair. The latest survey from Judo Bank revealed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in August and services activity shrank at the fastest pace in 19 months.
Furthermore, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer favours the USD bulls, which might further contribute to capping the AUD/USD pair. Market participants now look to the release of the flash US PMIs for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain on the Jackson Hole Symposium, where comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell might provide cues about the future rate hike path and drive the USD demand in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6447
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6539
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6662
|Daily SMA200
|0.6731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6482
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6450 on US-China optimism, USD retreat
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6450, sustaining the rebound on Wednesday, despite softer Australia activity data for August. The renewed US-China optimism and a broad US Dollar retreat underpin the pair ahead of the key US PMI data.
EUR/USD bulls retake 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI
EUR/USD is looking to build the recovery above 1.0850 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Upbeat mood and a retreat in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields fuel EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
Gold: Will XAU/USD recapture 200 DMA? Focus on EU/US PMIs Premium
Gold is sustaining the recovery from five-month lows, looking to recapture the $1,900 mark early Wednesday. A minor pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is helping Gold price find some support. All eyes now remain on the global preliminary PMI reports for fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.
Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path
The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly.