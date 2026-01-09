TRENDING:
AUD/USD falls further to near 0.6680 as US Dollar outperforms, US NFP data eyed

  • AUD/USD slides further to near 0.6676 as the US Dollar trades firmly ahead of US NFP data.
  • The US economy is expected to have added 60K fresh workers in December.
  • RBA dovish expectations have eased as the Australian inflation has cooled down.
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair extends its losing streak for the third trading day on Friday, sliding to near 0.6676 during the late European trading session. The Aussie pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) demonstrates strength ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades around 99.10, the highest level seen in four weeks.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.19%0.39%0.08%0.24%0.38%0.03%
EUR-0.07%0.12%0.33%0.01%0.18%0.32%-0.03%
GBP-0.19%-0.12%0.21%-0.11%0.05%0.19%-0.16%
JPY-0.39%-0.33%-0.21%-0.31%-0.15%-0.02%-0.37%
CAD-0.08%-0.01%0.11%0.31%0.16%0.29%-0.05%
AUD-0.24%-0.18%-0.05%0.15%-0.16%0.14%-0.21%
NZD-0.38%-0.32%-0.19%0.02%-0.29%-0.14%-0.35%
CHF-0.03%0.03%0.16%0.37%0.05%0.21%0.35%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Investors will closely monitor the US NFP data to get fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. The commentaries from Fed officials over the last six months have signaled that they are more concerned about weak job market conditions than inflation remaining above the 2% target.

Economists expect US employers to have created 60K fresh jobs, slightly lower than 64K in November. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.5% from the prior reading of 4.6%. Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings data, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3.6%, faster than 3.5% in November. Month-on-month Average Hourly Earnings are estimated to have risen at a faster pace of 0.3% against the prior reading of 0.1%.

In addition to the US Dollar’s strength, weakness in the Australian Dollar (AUD) has also weighed on the Aussie pair. The antipodean is under pressure as investors have pared Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hawkish expectations for the February policy meeting, following the release of soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.

Investors reduced the risk of a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia in February to just 24%, Reuters reported. In November, Year-on-year (YoY) inflation dropped to 3.4% from estimates of 3.7% and the October reading of 3.8%.

Economic Indicator

Nonfarm Payrolls

The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews ​and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Jan 09, 2026 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 60K

Previous: 64K

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades at around 1.1650 on Friday. The pair remains undermined by broad US Dollar strength and a cautious market mood. Traders keenly await the US Nonfarm Payrolls data and Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariff powers for further direction. 

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3400 as focus shifts to US employment report

GBP/USD drops toward 1.3400 as focus shifts to US employment report

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure after posting losses for three consecutive days and declines toward 1.3400. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound as market participants await December employment data from the US.

Gold flat lines below $4,500, looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold flat lines below $4,500, looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold reverses a modest intraday dip to the $4,453 area, and trades near the top end of its daily range at around $4,470. The upside, however, seems limited as traders stay on the sidelines while waiting for the US Nonfarm Payrolls report later today. The crucial employment details will be looked upon for more cues about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show US labor market remained weak in December

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls data for December on Friday at 13:30 GMT. Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 60,000 in December following the 64,000 increase recorded in November.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity.

