AUD/USD falls further to near 0.6680 as US Dollar outperforms, US NFP data eyed

The AUD/USD pair extends its losing streak for the third trading day on Friday, sliding to near 0.6676 during the late European trading session. The Aussie pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) demonstrates strength ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades around 99.10, the highest level seen in four weeks.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.19% 0.39% 0.08% 0.24% 0.38% 0.03% EUR -0.07% 0.12% 0.33% 0.01% 0.18% 0.32% -0.03% GBP -0.19% -0.12% 0.21% -0.11% 0.05% 0.19% -0.16% JPY -0.39% -0.33% -0.21% -0.31% -0.15% -0.02% -0.37% CAD -0.08% -0.01% 0.11% 0.31% 0.16% 0.29% -0.05% AUD -0.24% -0.18% -0.05% 0.15% -0.16% 0.14% -0.21% NZD -0.38% -0.32% -0.19% 0.02% -0.29% -0.14% -0.35% CHF -0.03% 0.03% 0.16% 0.37% 0.05% 0.21% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Investors will closely monitor the US NFP data to get fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. The commentaries from Fed officials over the last six months have signaled that they are more concerned about weak job market conditions than inflation remaining above the 2% target.

Economists expect US employers to have created 60K fresh jobs, slightly lower than 64K in November. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.5% from the prior reading of 4.6%. Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings data, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3.6%, faster than 3.5% in November. Month-on-month Average Hourly Earnings are estimated to have risen at a faster pace of 0.3% against the prior reading of 0.1%.

In addition to the US Dollar’s strength, weakness in the Australian Dollar (AUD) has also weighed on the Aussie pair. The antipodean is under pressure as investors have pared Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hawkish expectations for the February policy meeting, following the release of soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.

Investors reduced the risk of a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia in February to just 24%, Reuters reported. In November, Year-on-year (YoY) inflation dropped to 3.4% from estimates of 3.7% and the October reading of 3.8%.