AUD/USD falls back from 0.6400 as US Dollar bounces back

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6400 as the US Dollar recovers its intraday losses.

Investors digest weak preliminary US S&P Global PMI data for February.

Going forward, Australian monthly CPI data for January will influence RBA’s policy outlook.

The AUD/USD pair pares gains after rising to near 0.6400 in late European trading hours on Monday. The Aussie pair falls back as the US Dollar (USD) bounces back strongly, with investors shrugging off the impact of weak United States (US) flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February, which was released on Friday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers its entire intraday losses and returns above 106.50.

The PMI report showed that the overall business activity continued to expand, however, the pace of expansion slowed significantly, with the Services PMI declining for the first time in 25 months. The Services PMI, which gauges activities in the services sector, contracts to 49.7 from 52.9 in January. On the contrary, the Manufacturing PMI rose at a faster-than-expected pace to 51.6.

Meanwhile, investors seek more developments on US President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda to get cues about the likely global economic outlook. Last week, Trump announced that he is planning to impose 25% tariffs on cars, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber and forest products over the next month or sooner. Such a scenario would lead to a global trade war, which would increase demand for safe-haven assets.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades cautiously as investors await the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, which will be released on Wednesday. The monthly CPI is estimated to have accelerated to 2.6% from 2.5% in December. The inflation data will influence market speculation for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy outlook.

Last week, the RBA reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) for the first time since November 2020 but said that the battle against inflation is not over yet and guided a cautious stance on further monetary policy easing.