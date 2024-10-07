AUD/USD falls back below 0.6800 as US job data wipes out Fed large rate cut bets

AUD/USD returns below 0.6800 as Fed large rate cut bets wane.

US economic slowdown risks have been shrunk by the upbeat US NFP for September.

Dismal market sentiment weighs heavily on the Australian Dollar.

The AUD/USD pair retreats after a short-lived pullback move slightly above the crucial resistance of 0.6800 in Monday’s European session. The Aussie asset continues its losing streak as the US Dollar (USD) gains further after the upbeat United States (US) employment data for September forced traders to unwind Federal Reserve (Fed) large rate cuts bets for the upcoming policy meeting in November.

Market participants expect the Fed to cut interest rates further by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75% in November after the US job report pointed a sharp increase in the number of payrolls and a stronger-than-expected wage growth. Before the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data release, financial markets were anticipating the Fed to continue with the larger-than-usual interest rate cut of 50 bps.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises further to near 102.60.

For more clarity on the Fed’s interest rate action in November, investors will pay close attention to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be released on Thursday. The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – is estimated to have grown steadily by 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) is under pressure due to risk-off market sentiment, driven by Middle East tensions. Historically, geopolitical risks weaken the appeal of risk-sensitive assets. Going forward, the next move in the AUD will be driven by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes of the September policy meeting. The RBA kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% and didn’t offer any timeline to kickstart the rate-cut cycle.