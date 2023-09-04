AUD/USD fades recovery near 0.6450 ahead of Governor Lowe’s final RBA decision

- AUD/USD struggles to defend the week-start gains ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia Interest Rate Decision.
- Country Garden news, China stimulus put a floor under Aussie price despite mixed data at home.
- US holiday offered a dull start to the week comprising RBA, Australia Q2 GDP.
- RBA is expected to keep interest rates unchanged but Lowe’s last speech as Governor will be important to watch.
AUD/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it stays defensive around the mid-0.6400s during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to extend the week-start gains backed by headlines from China, as well as surrounding Country Garden, as market players brace for the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. The event becomes more important as it is the last ruling from Governor Philip Lowe before he hands over the control to Michele Bullock. Apart from the RBA, China Caixin Services PMI and the US Factory Orders also become important to watch for clear directions.
The risk-barometer pair witnessed an upbeat start to the week, despite posting mild gains, after marking the first positive weekly close in seven, as market players cheer the receding odds of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish move together with China stimulus. Adding strength to the optimism could be the news from China’s biggest private reality firm Country Garden.
China’s readiness for opening up the services industry, as well as developments of the manufacturing activities, joins a slew of measures to cut mortgage rates and infuse more liquidity to underpin the AUD/USD upside. Further, the optimism about China’s struggling reality firm Country Garden, after it managed to gain approval from creditors to delay the debt payments of around 3.9 billion Yuan ($536 million), also keeps the AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
Further, the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) status quo in September contrasts with a recent improvement in the odds favoring a rate hike during late 2023 seems to prod the AUDUSD Price even as the US Dollar remains depressed. That said, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester defended the US central bank’s hawkish move and ruled out the rate cut bias in her speech on Friday.
On Friday, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), the August numbers initially renewed hawkish bias about the Fed, even if the Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings kept the policy pivot concerns on the table afterward. Following that, the global rating agency Moody’s revised up the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) predictions for 2023 to 1.9% versus 1.1% expected in May.
At home, Australia’s TD Securities Index slid to 0.2% MoM from 0.8% prior but improved to 6.1% YoY versus 5.4% previous readings. Further, the ANZ Job Advertisements rose to 1.9% from 0.4% but the Company Gross Operating Profits for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 slumped to -13.1% compared to 0.5% previous gains.
Amid these plays, the market sentiment remained mildly positive and put a floor under the AUD/USD pair. However, the cautious mood ahead of the RBA Interest Rate Decision and tomorrow’s Australia Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) challenge the pair traders.
As per the latest Reuters poll, “The Reserve Bank of Australia will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4.10% on Tuesday as inflation shows signs of easing,” per the August 30 – September 1 poll of 35 economists by Reuters. The survey findings also mentioned that the respondents largely expect a final hike next quarter.
While the Aussie central bank is mostly certain to keep the rates unchanged at 4.10%, attention will be on the RBA Statement’s tone for clear directions of future rate hikes, which in turn may help the AUD/USD to stay firmer.
Following that, China’s Caixin Services PMI for August, as well as the US Factory Orders for the said month, will be important to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar unless providing a clear upside break of the 0.6500 hurdle comprising multiple levels marked in late June and early July, which in turn highlights a 13-day-old rising support line of around 0.6430 to watch during the quote’s pullback.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6463
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.6453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6465
|Daily SMA50
|0.6606
|Daily SMA100
|0.6643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6438
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6587
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades recovery near 0.6450 ahead of Governor Lowe’s final RBA decision
AUD/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it stays defensive around the mid-0.6400s. The Aussie pair fails to extend the week-start gains backed by headlines from China, as well as surrounding Country Garden, as market players brace for the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD recorded gains on Monday, although it failed to sustain above 1.0800. The pair experienced a rebound following Friday's lowest close in two months, benefiting from a decline of the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the Final Service PMIs and the US Factory Orders data are due.
Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed
Gold price remains depressed around $1,938, extending Friday’s pullback from the monthly high after a downbeat start to the week. The yellow metal marked a dull performance the previous day amid the United States Labor Day Holiday.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.
From inflation to growth: The migration of uncertainty
Recently, the word uncertainty has been frequently used by the Federal Reserve and the ECB in their communication. It is something they must take into account when taking policy decisions. Likewise, households, firms and investors face different types of uncertainty.