TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR holds tight range as consolidation extends – Scotiabank

EUR holds tight range as consolidation extends – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is extending its latest consolidation and trading within a tight range in the mid/lower-1.16 area, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

ECB policy divergence supports bullish Euro outlook

"The outlook for relative central bank policy remains bullish for the EUR, as comments from ECB President Lagarde have hinted to bullish revisions to the central bank’s forecast. The ECB will publish its latest economic projections at next Thursday’s meeting, where a widely anticipated hold is likely to be paired with a modestly hawkish tone. A growing number of ECB policymakers have recently shifted their communication from neutral, introducing upside risk to the rate path."

"Short-term rates markets have adjusted, with swaps now pricing a 50% chance of 25bpt hike by December 2026. Near-term risk lies with the Fed, where a dovish cut will only serve to underscore the divergence in Fed/ECB policy. We also note the reemergence of political uncertainty in France, where the government is once again struggling to adopt its budget. French-German yield spreads are slightly wider on the day, but well within the extended levels (>80bpts) observed in Aug/Sept."

"The EUR has failed to extend the bullish break of its recent range and has traded somewhat defensively over the past several sessions. The 50 day MA (1.1604) appears to be providing some support, and momentum remains marginally bullish with an RSI that is softening modestly while remaining in the mid-50s. We remain bullish absent a break back below the 50 day MA and look to a near-term range bound between 1.16 and 1.17."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1630 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, advancing marginally to the 1.1630 zone after four consecutive daily pullbacks, all amid the reneweed offered stance in the           US Dollar prior to the FOMC event. The Fed is largely anticipated to trim its interest rates by 25 bps.

GBP/USD looks bid above 1.3300, eyes on the Fed

GBP/USD looks bid above 1.3300, eyes on the Fed

GBP/USD sets aside two daily declines in a row and trades with modest gains just above 1.3300 the figure on Wednesday. Cable’s better tone comes on the back of some selling pressure hurting the Greenback prior to the FOMC event. Next on tap across the Channel will be the GDP figures on Friday.

Gold appears sidelined around $4,200 ahead of FOMC event

Gold appears sidelined around $4,200 ahead of FOMC event

Gold trades slightly on the back foot on Wednesday amid a weaker US Dollar and the continuation of the upside momentum in US Treasury yields across the curve. The precious metal remains cautious ahead of the expected 25 bps rate cut by the Fed and the release of the updated “dots plot”.

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates as disagreement among officials grows

The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with markets widely expecting the US central bank to deliver a final 25 bps cut for 2025.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin holds above $92,000, supported by ETF inflows and hopes of a potential Fed interest rate cut. Ethereum rises above the 50-day EMA as the MACD and RSI signal a bullish turnaround. XRP trades under pressure as sellers target $2.00 support despite mild ETF inflows.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers