AUD/USD fades initial spike on RBA Governor Lowe comments, trades below 0.6800

- RBA's Lowe says QE is not their agenda at this point.
- US Dollar Index extends sideways grind near 98.30.
- Coming up: Trade Balance and New Home Sales data from US.
After advancing to a fresh daily high of 0.6795 with the initial reaction to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe's remarks on the monetary policy outlook, the AUD/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading at 0.6775, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
RBA's Lowe dismisses need for QE
While speaking at the Annual Australian Business Economists Dinner, in Sydney on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe said that quantitative easing (QE) was not on their agenda. "There may come a point when QE would help, but I don’t expect us to get there," Lowe added to provide a short-lasting boost to the AUD.
However, Lowe further noted that all options were still on the table if they were to observe a rapid increase in the unemployment rate and a drop in inflation to keep the pair's gains capped.
On the other hand, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the US Dollar Index moving sideways near the 98.30 mark for the second straight day and doesn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum.
In the second half of the day, New Home Sales, Goods Trade Balance and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, investors will be keeping an eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade dispute.
According to Chinese news outlets, Xinhua and Global Times, negotiators have reached an agreement on a phase-one deal that includes tariff rollbacks, albeit sides still having differences on the duties.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6845
|Daily SMA50
|0.6808
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.68
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6767
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6829
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
