AUD/USD faces downward pressure on Fed’s hawkish minutes, Aussie’s labor market data eyed

- Fed minutes reveal a commitment to the 2% inflation target, with most of the board acknowledging lingering inflation risks.
- Despite the unanimous decision to raise rates, some officials cautioned, suggesting a potential pause in September’s rate hike.
- US Treasury bond yields rise, with the 10-year benchmark note at 4.258%, boosting the USD.
AUD/USD prolonged its losses on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed its July meeting minutes, which bolstered the US Dollar (USD) as investors perceived a hawkish tilt in the minutes, as shown by money market futures. Consequently, the AUD/USD edges lower, with the pair trading at 0.6421, down 0.04% as the Asian session begins.
US Dollar strengthens as Federal Reserve minutes hint at potential rate hikes, while upcoming Australian employment data remains in focus
The minutes showcased the Fed’s board commitment to attain its 2% inflation target, with the majority of the board seeing risks of inflation lingering that could require action by the Fed. Even though officials elected to raise rates unanimously, cautious voices emerged, providing a dovish opinion and could pave the way for skipping a rate hike at the upcoming September meeting.
In regards to a recession, Fed staff no longers foresee a mild recession, though policymakers continued to stress downside risks to growth and upside risks to the unemployment rate. Federal Reserve officials agreed that forthcoming rate decisions would be based on a comprehensive assessment of incoming data while adopting a cautious approach in the upcoming months.
The market’s reaction to those plays saw an uptick in US Treasury bond yields, with the 10-year benchmark note yielding 4.258% gaining two basis points, underpinning the greenback, which according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), ended Wednesday’s session gaining 0.24% at 103.446.
On the Australian front, the release of July’s employment report on Thursday would be the week’s highlight. Labor market data is expected to show signs of weakness, which could ease pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which, despite raising rates up to 4.10%, has paused its tightening cycle in the last two meetings.
Given the backdrop, the AUD/USD might continue to edge lower. It could be exacerbated by bad economic news from China, Australia’s largest trading partner. Recent data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed China’s economic recovery remains bumpy as domestic consumption remains soft, industrial production slowed down, and a deflationary scenario could dampen its economic growth.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD has fallen to new year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.6415m threatening to extend its losses toward the 0.6400 figure. If that support gives way, the November 10 daily low of 0.6386 is up next before testing the November 2022 lows of 0.6272. Nevertheless, buyers keeping the AUD/USD pair above 0.6400 could pave the way for a recovery, with eyes set at 0.6500. A breach of the latter will expose a previous support-trendline turned resistance at 0.6525.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6693
|Daily SMA100
|0.6678
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6452
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6571
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
