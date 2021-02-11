AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China

- AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21.
- Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets.
- Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.
- Light calendar at home likely to extend sober trading conditions, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
Despite keeping the latest pullback from a three-week high, AUD/USD wavers around mid-0.7700s, picking up bids to 0.7760 off-late, amid the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the aussie pair struggles to offer a decisive break above near-term key resistance amid mixed signals from risks and the economic calendar amid off in China.
Too much noise but nothing could move markets…
Following better-than-expected Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations for February, AUD/USD rode through the first phone call between the US and Chinese leaders as well as upbeat vaccinations and virus headlines to end Thursday on a positive note. Also important was downbeat US Jobless Claims and pessimistic economic forecast by the European Union (EU).
Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations grew past-3.4% expected and the previous outcome to 3.7% in February. The upbeat Aussie data was in contrast to the US Jobless Claims for the week ended on February 05, 793K versus 757K expected. It’s worth mentioning that the European Commission revised down its 2021 GDP growth forecast to .8% from 4.2% YoY.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s first call didn’t go well, even as China’s Global Times (GT) tried to paint a rosy picture out of it. US President Biden criticized China’s policies and Beijing warned Washington to not meddle in matters relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Vietnam.
It should be noted that the latest updates over US President Biden’s anticipated $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus suggest that the much-awaited stimulus should be done with by February, as signaled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been receding but the fears of the variants and their faster spread challenges the mood.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed even as Nasdaq refreshed the record top. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields regained their place above 1.15% by the end of Thursday’s North American session.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events at home and China’s Lunar New Year celebrations can keep the global markets choppy going forward. However, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Confidence can entertain markets during Friday.
Technical analysis
The recovery in MACD and sustained trading above 21-day SMA favor AUD/USD to cross the immediate trend line resistance from January 06, at 0.7755 now, which in turn clears the road to the yearly top surrounding 0.7820. Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 0.7695, can retest an upward sloping support line from March 2020 surrounding 0.7640.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7752
|Today Daily Change
|32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|0.772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7692
|Daily SMA50
|0.7642
|Daily SMA100
|0.7419
|Daily SMA200
|0.7207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7771
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressuring critical resistance at 0.7770
The AUD/USD pair hit 0.7771, before retreating modestly amid falling equities helping the greenback. Bulls retain control as Asian traders come to play.
EUR/USD ticks higher in dull trading
EUR/USD trades near a weekly high at 1.2149 as demand for the American currency is still shy. US stimulus plans and a brand new spending program could spur some action.
XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).