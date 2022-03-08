AUD/USD eyes to regain 0.7350 as Ukraine crisis propels commodities on supply crunch fears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top, reverses previous day’s pullback from four-month high.
  • Australia’s NAB Business Confidence, Business Conditions improved in February.
  • Market sentiment remains sour, gold, oil stay firmer around multi-year high, Nickel refreshes record top.
  • Speech from RBA Governor Orr may offer intermediate clues amid the push to release brakes on rate-hike.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7334, up 0.18% on a day as it pares the week-start losses from multi-day high during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the firmer commodity prices, as well as recently upbeat sentiment data from home.

National Australia Bank (NAB) released February’s Business Confidence and Business Conditions data before a few minutes and offered recent strength to the AUD/USD prices. “Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) showed its index of business conditions rose 7 points to +9 in February, reversing all of January's drop. The index of confidence climbed 9 points to +13, well above December's low of -12,” said Reuters.

It’s worth noting that the escalating fears of a devastating impact on the global supply chain, due to the Ukraine-Russia stand-off recently propelled commodities and Antipodeans. That said, the gold prices rallied to Gold rallied to a 19-month high whereas WTI crude oil rallied to the levels last seen during 2008 the previous day. Also cheering the supply fears are the nickel buyers as the metal refreshed an all-time high of around $50,550 on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

As per the latest developments, the UK and the EU’s resistance to fully ban the oil imports from Russia, as widely pushed by the US, joins the World Bank’s (WB) humanitarian aid to Kyiv to ease the previous risk-off mood. However, headlines from Reuters indicate no major progress in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia even as the human corridor is up for a restart.

Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields extend the previous day’s rebound from two-month to 1.77% up 2.5 basis points at the latest. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops more than 1.0% by the press time whereas the S&P 500 Futures decline 0.30% at the latest.

Moving on, risk catalysts are likely to keep the driver’s seat but early Wednesday’s speech from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will be eyed closely amid a broad push to dump the “wait-and-watch” approach of the Aussie central bank.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD rebounds from the 200-DMA level of 0.7320 to again aim for a one-year-old downward sloping trend line, close to 0.7440 by the press time.

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 0.7331
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 0.7318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7217
Daily SMA50 0.7192
Daily SMA100 0.7235
Daily SMA200 0.7322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7441
Previous Daily Low 0.731
Previous Weekly High 0.7381
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7391
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7272
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7226
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7141
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7403
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7487
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7534

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD eyes to regain 0.7350 as Ukraine crisis propels commodities on supply crunch fears

AUD/USD eyes to regain 0.7350 as Ukraine crisis propels commodities on supply crunch fears

AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7334, up 0.18% on a day as it pares the week-start losses from multi-day high during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the firmer commodity prices, as well as recently upbeat sentiment data from home.

AUD/USD News

Gold hourly support guards a 61.8% golden ratio $1,950, bulls look to $2,075

Gold hourly support guards a 61.8% golden ratio $1,950, bulls look to $2,075

Gold is hamstrung by the strength of the US dollar. The price of gold is firm in Tokyo and eyes the $2,000 level. However, the hourly structure on the charts is not conducive at this point for sustained gains and the focus.

Gold News

EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800

EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800

EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017. Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful. Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.

EUR/USD News

XRP price confirms strong short signal but bears fail to follow through

XRP price confirms strong short signal but bears fail to follow through

XRP price action shows a confirmed Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on the daily chart. However, bears failed to follow through, which may be due to some stubborn bullish pressure preventing a move lower. As a result, bullish conviction is now being tested.

Read more

Are we nearing the final days of the dollar?

Are we nearing the final days of the dollar?

The dishonest fiat Federal Reserve Note “dollar” is slowly dying and will eventually need to be replaced with something more trustworthy. Perhaps it will be presented to Americans as a series of dramatic monetary reforms. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures