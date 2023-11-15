AUD/USD: Extra gains appear in the pipeline – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: Yesterday, AUD surged and blew past our ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.6440. The breach of 0.6440 has invalidated our view that AUD “is likely to trade with a downward bias to 0.6300.” While upward momentum has increased after the sharp rally yesterday, AUD has to break above 0.6525 before a further sustained advance to 0.6585 is likely. There appears to be a high likelihood of AUD breaking clearly above 0.6525. On the downside, a breach of 0.6400 (‘strong support’ level) would mean that AUD is not ready to break above 0.6525.

24-hour view: The sudden surge in AUD that sent it to a high of 0.6513 came as a surprise (we were expecting it to trade sideways). The outsized and rapid rise is severely overstretched, and AUD is unlikely to rise much further. Today, AUD is more likely to trade in a range, probably between 0.6440 and 0.6525.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.