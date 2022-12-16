AUD/USD extends its recovery to near 0.6740 as risk off impulse eases, US PMI in focus

- AUS/USD has advanced to near 0.6735 after recovery as the risk-on profile is regaining traction.
- What dampened the market mood post-Fed Powell’s speech was the lack of confidence that inflation will soft further.
- A decline in Australian one-year consumer inflation expectations might delight the RBA.
The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery to near 0.6735 in the Asian session as the risk-off impulse has eased. The Aussie asset rebounded after printing a fresh six-day low at 0.6680. On Thursday, the strength in the US Dollar snapped a five-day rally as investors turned extremely cautious on hawkish guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction to near 104.30 after a decent rally to near 104.80. Strength in the USD Index is fading as investors are shrugging off uncertainty derived from recession fears after the Fed hiked its terminal rate projection. S&P500 futures have attempted a recovery in the Asian session after bloodshed on Thursday, portraying signs of revival in the risk appetite theme. The 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded above 3.48%.
The battle against mounting inflation is in progress and it will take ample time to achieve price stability by the Fed. What dampened the market mood after Fed’s monetary policy was the absence of confidence in Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech that inflation will continue to cool down further. Also, rising Average Hourly Earnings are creating troubles for Fed policymakers.
Higher earnings in the palm of households will result in solid retail demand, which could propel price growth in durable goods again. Going forward, investors will focus on preliminary S&P PMI numbers. As per the consensus, the Manufacturing PMI is seen unchanged at 47.7 while Service PMI would improve to 46.8 vs. the former release of 46.2.
On the Aussie front, a decline in 12-month consumer inflation expectations is going to delight the Reserve Bank of Australia. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has been tightening monetary policy to bring a slowdown in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The 12-month Australian consumer inflation expectations dropped to 5.2% against the consensus of 5.7% and the former release of 6.0%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6552
|Daily SMA100
|0.6673
|Daily SMA200
|0.6899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.687
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.