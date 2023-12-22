AUD/USD extends its rally beyond 0.6800 awaiting US PCE data

Looking ahead, the ING Technical analysis team expects the Aussie to outperform most of its rivals next year: “Currencies prepared to challenge the Dollar are going to need some help. And both the AUD and NOK are packing undervaluation in their armoury (...) These are the currencies most undervalued according to our medium-term fair value model, where divergence from better export prices is the core story.”

The Aussie is on track to a nearly 2% weekly rally, following a similar performance last week. The hawkish RBA minutes released earlier this week, have highlighted the divergence with a dovish Federal Reserve, giving a fresh impulse to the pair. In the US, data released on Thursday revealed that the economy grew slower than initially thought in the third quarter. US Q3 GDP was revised down to a 4.9% yearly growth from the previous estimation of 5.2% with manufacturing and inflation data adding to evidence of a slower momentum. In this scenario, investors are awaiting the US CPI data to confirm their views on the Fed rate outlook. Futures markets are pricing nearly 75% chances that the easing cycle will start in March and that the US central bank will slash rates by 150 bps over the next year.

The Australian Dollar’s bullish momentum remains firm, as the pair has crossed beyond the 0.6800 level favoured by a broad-based Dollar weakness, with all eyes on the US PCE Prices Index, due later today.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.