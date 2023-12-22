AUD/USD extends its rally beyond 0.6800 awaiting US PCE data

- The Aussie rallies further on USD weakness and hits fresh highs above 0.6800.
- The US Dollar languishes at multi-month lows ahead of the US PCE Inflation data.
- The Aussie will be one of the best performers in 2024 – ING.
The Australian Dollar’s bullish momentum remains firm, as the pair has crossed beyond the 0.6800 level favoured by a broad-based Dollar weakness, with all eyes on the US PCE Prices Index, due later today.
The Aussie, buoyed by RBA - Fed divergence
The Aussie is on track to a nearly 2% weekly rally, following a similar performance last week. The hawkish RBA minutes released earlier this week, have highlighted the divergence with a dovish Federal Reserve, giving a fresh impulse to the pair.
In the US, data released on Thursday revealed that the economy grew slower than initially thought in the third quarter. US Q3 GDP was revised down to a 4.9% yearly growth from the previous estimation of 5.2% with manufacturing and inflation data adding to evidence of a slower momentum.
In this scenario, investors are awaiting the US CPI data to confirm their views on the Fed rate outlook. Futures markets are pricing nearly 75% chances that the easing cycle will start in March and that the US central bank will slash rates by 150 bps over the next year.
AUD seen as one of the best performers in 2024 – ING
Looking ahead, the ING Technical analysis team expects the Aussie to outperform most of its rivals next year: “Currencies prepared to challenge the Dollar are going to need some help. And both the AUD and NOK are packing undervaluation in their armoury (...) These are the currencies most undervalued according to our medium-term fair value model, where divergence from better export prices is the core story.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6812
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6802
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6642
|Daily SMA50
|0.6503
|Daily SMA100
|0.6467
|Daily SMA200
|0.6579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 as trading volume thins out
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.1000 after rising to a multi-month high above 1.1040 on soft US PCE inflation data in the early American session. Trading conditions continue to thin out as markets head into the Christmas break.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
After a choppy opening to the European session on mixed data releases from the UK, GBP/USD stabilized in positive territory above 1.2700. Following softer-than-expected PCE inflation figures, the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold advances above $2,060 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and rose to a fresh multi-week high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9% after soft US PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin price thrives above $44,000 as market expects SEC greenlight on Spot BTC ETF by January 10
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Week ahead – Markets wind down for holidays, mind the liquidity gap
Quiet week ahead as FX markets enter holiday season. Spotlight will fall mostly on some Japanese releases. Most importantly, liquidity will be in short supply.