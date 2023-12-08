AUD/USD endures losses in light of strong US labor market and rising US yields

- The AUD/USD is oscillating around the 0.6580 level, reflecting a decline of 0.25%.
- US Labor market data from November showed that wages and job creation increased while Unemployment declined.
- US bond yields made the US Dollar gain interest.
The Aussie dollar (AUD) experienced a dip in its Friday trading session, with the AUD/USD trading lower at approximately 0.6580. The downward movement can primarily be attributed to robust American labor market data, coupled with escalating U.S. yields, which drove demand to the Greenaback
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicated that the November Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.4% MoM, higher than the 0.3% expected and the previous 0.2%. Moreover, US Nonfarm Payrolls surprisingly jumped to 199K in November from the former 150K, surpassing the forecast of 180K, while the Unemployment rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9%.
As a reaction, the US Treasury yields are on the rise. The 2-year rate is at 4.70%, while the 5 and 10-year rates are trading at 4.24% and 4.25%, respectively, which favors the strengthening of the USD. In that sense, the strong employment figures have spurred speculations surrounding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy regarding how long the bank will maintain rates at restrictive levels. It's worth noticing that Fed officials left the door open for further tightening as they haven’t seen enough evidence of the economy cooling down, so strong data may delay rate cuts.
Next week, the US will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from November, which will be closely watched by markets.
AUD/USD levels to watch
The AUD/USD daily chart is delivering mixed signals. Despite the negative slope in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating lowered buying momentum in the short term, the indicator is still within the positive territory, suggesting that, overall, bullish sentiment has not entirely dissipated. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints rising red bars, indicating growing bearish momentum.
Although bears appear to be gaining ground recently, the index's placement above its 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) can't be overlooked. This position illustrates that despite short-term selling pressures, the overall trend remains bullish, indicating that the latter maintains a stronghold in the wider context in this tug-of-war between bears and bulls.
Support Levels: 0.6575 (200-day SMA), 0.6560 (20-day SMA), 0.6530.
Resistance Levels: 0.6600, 0.6630, 0.6650.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6551
|Daily SMA50
|0.6443
|Daily SMA100
|0.6467
|Daily SMA200
|0.6577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6526
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6567
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6584
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6488
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6736
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, trades above 1.0750
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.0750 on Friday after the stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls data. Week-end flows, however, helped the pair erase its daily losses.
GBP/USD remains on track to snap three-week winning streak
GBP/USD recovered toward 1.2550 after coming in within a touching distance of 1.2500 in the second half of the day after Nonfarm Payrolls came in at 199,000 for November. Despite the recent rebound, the pair remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold retreats below $2,020 as US yields push higher
Gold broke below its daily range and declined toward $2,010 with the immediate reaction to the upbeat US November jobs report. Although XAU/USD managed to recover toward $2,020, rising US Treasury bond yields triggered another leg lower.
Bitcoin price could retrace to $42,000 if US Nonfarm Payroll comes in at 180,000
Bitcoin price just like other assets, is highly impacted by the macro-financial developments. This includes the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released by the BLS of the United States.
The week ahead – Fed, ECB and Bank of England rate decisions
When the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged back in November for the second meeting in a row there was still the distinct possibility that the final meeting of 2023 would provide the possibility of one more rate rise to round off the year in line with Fed policymakers dot plot forecasts of 5.6%.