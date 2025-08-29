AUD/USD edges into fourth straight winning day

AUD/USD gained ground for a fourth straight session on Friday.

The Aussie is gaining ground on a slumping US Dollar as Fed rate cut hopes remain.

Markets largely shrugged off another uptick in US PCE inflation.

AUD/USD caught a late-week lift on Friday, rising into the 0.6550 region after the latest US inflation data pushed the US Dollar (USD) lower across the board. The Australian Dollar (AUD) stepped into its fourth straight winning session against the Greenback, putting AUD/USD on a collision course with the top end of a technical range that has kept the pair constrained through most of the year.

US inflation pressures continue to rise

US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) inflation rose again through the year ended in June, bringing core PCE to 2.9% YoY, marking a third straight month that key US inflation metrics have moved further away from, or at least failed to make any progress towards, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) desired inflation target of 2%.

Despite fresh inflation pressures cooking away in the background, market bets for a Fed rate cut in September are still riding high, with rate traders pricing in nearly 90% odds of a rate trim on September 17. The latest round of US employment figures, due late next week, could be the final paving stone on the road to a Fed rate cut next month.

AUD/USD price forecast

The Aussie’s latest technical recovery has seen AUD/USD climb a little over 2% bottom-to-top from its last swing low into 0.6415, gaining ground for five of the last seven straight sessions. Despite a firmly bullish performance in the near-term, the pair is still trapped in the middle of a long-run consolidation pattern between 0.6400 and 0.6600.

Lacking any meaningful shifts in long-term sentiment, AUD/USD should be expected to continue cycling the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6480 for the foreseeable future.

AUD/USD daily chart



