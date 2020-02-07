AUD/USD drops to lowest level since March 2009 at 0.6672

- Falling copper prices weigh on commodity-sensitive AUD on Friday.
- US Dollar Index climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 98.60.
- Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US is expected to rise to 160K in January.
The AUD/USD pair extended its slide after breaking below the 0.6700 handle and touched its lowest level since March of 2009 at 0.6672 before recovering modestly. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6685, erasing 0.68% on a daily basis.
Falling copper prices amid concerns over the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China's metal demand hurt the commodity-sensitive AUD. "Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% to $5,713.50 a tonne," Reuters reported. "The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.6% at 45,670 yuan ($6,545.89) a tonne."
Furthermore, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in December declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis in December to further weigh on the AUD.
DXY extends rally on Friday
On the other hand, the sour market sentiment helps the relatively safer USD continue to find demand on Friday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) rising to its best level since October at 98.62. At the moment, the index is up 0.12% on the day at 98.59.
In the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Analysts see the NFP rising to 160K in January from 145K in December.
Previewing the data, "the tight labor market should continue to translate into modest wage growth," said Wells Fargo analysts. "We expect average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in January, which would suggest a modest lift in the year-ago rate to 3.0%.”
US NFP Preview: 6 Major Banks expectations for January payrolls report.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|0.6729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.6861
|Daily SMA100
|0.6833
|Daily SMA200
|0.6865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6727
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 2020 lows after weak German figures, ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, at the lowest since October. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed. Coronavirus headlines and US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD hits fresh 2020 lows amid USD strength, ahead of Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears are prominent, dollar remains dominant, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
Markets: The US dollar has been holding onto its gains as tension mounts ahead of the US jobs report. The greenback is rising on robust US data, and as somewhat receding fears from the coronavirus are pushing US yields higher.
Gold struggles for direction around $1,570/oz
After two consecutive daily advances, prices of the precious metal seem to have run out of steam amidst the prevailing risk-on mood in the global markets and ahead of the key US Non-farm Payrolls.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.