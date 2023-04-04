AUD/USD drops below 0.6770 as RBA keeps policy unchanged

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • AUD/USD has sensed selling pressure as the RBA has kept rates unchanged at 3.6%.
  • The street was divided between a steady RBA policy and an 11th consecutive rate hike.
  • The upside in the USD Index looks capped as investors are anticipating an early pause in the Fed’s policy-tightening spell.

The AUD/USD pair has slipped below 0.6770 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has broken the policy-tightening spell after hiking rates straight 10 times. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6%.  The street was divided over the interest rate decision as Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator has already conveyed that inflation has softened quickly in the past two months to 6.8% from the peak of 8.4% registered in December. It seems that RBA Governor Philip Lowe is highly optimistic about further softening in Australian inflation.

On Monday, the Australian Dollar remained in action after the release of the downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data has landed at 50.0, lower than the consensus of 51.7 and the former release of 51.5. The Chinese economy is struggling in reviving growth despite dismantling pandemic controls and favoring monetary and non-monetary measures. It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and weak manufacturing activities have a severe impact on the Australian Dollar.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades after a recovery move to near 102.20. The upside in the USD Index looks capped as investors are anticipating an early pause in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy-tightening spell. Deepening fears of a recession in the United States economy led by five straight ISM Manufacturing PMI contractions are advocating for a pause in the restrictive monetary policy regime. 

This week, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (March) data will be keenly watched, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The economic data is seen lower at 205K vs. the prior release of 242K. Fewer additions of fresh labor could add to indicators favoring a pause in the rate-hiking spell.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6784
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.6785
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6665
Daily SMA50 0.6815
Daily SMA100 0.68
Daily SMA200 0.6751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.679
Previous Daily Low 0.6651
Previous Weekly High 0.6738
Previous Weekly Low 0.6634
Previous Monthly High 0.6784
Previous Monthly Low 0.6564
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6737
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6694
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6603
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6555
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6833
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6972

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0850 as US Dollar traces yields, US Factory Orders, Eurozone PPI eyed

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0850 as US Dollar traces yields, US Factory Orders, Eurozone PPI eyed

EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0890-85 as the bulls take a breather amid a light calendar, as well as mildly offbeat sentiment, during early Tuesday. The Euro pair’s latest retreat could also be linked to the rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bulls eye a higher high ahead of US Services

GBP/USD bulls eye a higher high ahead of US Services

The GBP/USD pair has attempted a recovery after a marginal correction to near 1.2400 in the Tokyo session. The Cable resisted further correction as hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets inspired by upbeat oil prices have receded significantly. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Acceptance above $1,990 is critical for bulls to extend control Premium

Gold: Acceptance above $1,990 is critical for bulls to extend control

Just when it looked like Gold price is initiating a fresh downtrend on Monday, bulls jumped back on the bids and made another attempt toward the $2,000 threshold. XAU/USD is consolidating the previous rebound below $1,990 so far this Tuesday.

Gold News

XRP price provides opportunity to reaccumulate before bulls trigger another 100% rally

XRP price provides opportunity to reaccumulate before bulls trigger another 100% rally

XRP price shows a massive W-bottom formation that forecasts a 43% breakout move to $0.765. Ripple bulls can extend this run-up to tag March 28, 2022, high at $0.93, allowing the altcoin to double in value.

Read more

Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?

Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?

The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence. For decades, the dollar has dominated the global monetary system. Currently, about 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves held by central banks are in US dollars.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures