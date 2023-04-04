AUD/USD drops below 0.6770 as RBA keeps policy unchanged

- AUD/USD has sensed selling pressure as the RBA has kept rates unchanged at 3.6%.
- The street was divided between a steady RBA policy and an 11th consecutive rate hike.
- The upside in the USD Index looks capped as investors are anticipating an early pause in the Fed’s policy-tightening spell.
The AUD/USD pair has slipped below 0.6770 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has broken the policy-tightening spell after hiking rates straight 10 times. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6%. The street was divided over the interest rate decision as Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator has already conveyed that inflation has softened quickly in the past two months to 6.8% from the peak of 8.4% registered in December. It seems that RBA Governor Philip Lowe is highly optimistic about further softening in Australian inflation.
On Monday, the Australian Dollar remained in action after the release of the downbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data has landed at 50.0, lower than the consensus of 51.7 and the former release of 51.5. The Chinese economy is struggling in reviving growth despite dismantling pandemic controls and favoring monetary and non-monetary measures. It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and weak manufacturing activities have a severe impact on the Australian Dollar.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades after a recovery move to near 102.20. The upside in the USD Index looks capped as investors are anticipating an early pause in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy-tightening spell. Deepening fears of a recession in the United States economy led by five straight ISM Manufacturing PMI contractions are advocating for a pause in the restrictive monetary policy regime.
This week, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (March) data will be keenly watched, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The economic data is seen lower at 205K vs. the prior release of 242K. Fewer additions of fresh labor could add to indicators favoring a pause in the rate-hiking spell.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6784
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6665
|Daily SMA50
|0.6815
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.679
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6651
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6972
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
