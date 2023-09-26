AUD/USD drops amid strong US Dollar, risk-off impulse ahead of Aussie’s CPI report

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • AUD/USD trades at 0.6418, down 0.08%, with sellers targeting the 0.6400 figure and a potential break below a crucial two-and-a-half-year support trendline.
  • The Greenback remains strong, touching a new YTD high of 106.20 on the US Dollar Index (DXY), fueled by elevated US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion in the market.
  • Upcoming data releases, including Australia's Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and several US economic indicators, are keenly awaited by traders for further market direction cues.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) prolonged its losses against the US Dollar (USD) early in the North American session after hitting a daily high of 0.6430. Sellers are eyeing the 0.6400 figure and a break below a two-and-a-half-year support trendline that could cement a weaker outlook for the major. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6418, down 0.08%.

AUD/USD remains under pressure, eyeing the 0.6400 figure, as higher US Treasury bond yields and deteriorating consumer confidence in the US impact market sentiment

The AUD/USD remains pressured due to risk aversion, higher US Treasury bond yields, and the interest rate difference between Australia and the United States (US).  Although US Treasury bond yields retraced somewhat from multi-year highs, the Greenback (USD) remains in the front foot after touching a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 106.20, as revealed by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

On the data front, Building Permits in the US grew more than July’s 1.443M, and came at 1.541M in August, while home prices continued to rise due to higher mortgage rates in the US. Nevertheless, New Home Sales plunged -8.7%, compared to July's 8% increase, signaling the housing market is weakening amidst 525 basis points of tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Further data showed that Consumer Confidence revealed by the Conference Board (CB) slid to a four-month low, blamed on a deterioration in the economic outlook for the economy. The CB Consumer Sentiment index rose by 103 from August 108.7, as data shows. Dana Peterson, the chief economist, commented that consumers are worried about rising prices in general, particularly food and gasoline, and expressed concerns about higher interest rates and the political situation.

What to watch?

Australia would feature its Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, with inflation foreseen to jump from 4.9% to 5.2%. The US economic agenda would feature Fed speakers led by Bowman, Durable Goods Orders, GDP, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, Core PCE.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart is neutral to downward biased, as the pair consolidated at around the year’s lows and is testing a multi-year support trendline. A breach of the latter could pave the way to test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.6357, followed by a drop to the November 22 swing low of 0.6272. Conversely, buyers must reclaim 0.6500 and the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6506 to remain hopeful for higher prices.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6417
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6424
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6432
Daily SMA50 0.6515
Daily SMA100 0.6601
Daily SMA200 0.6695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6447
Previous Daily Low 0.6404
Previous Weekly High 0.6511
Previous Weekly Low 0.6385
Previous Monthly High 0.6724
Previous Monthly Low 0.6364
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.642
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6431
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6382
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6445
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6467
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6488

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December

A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150

GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150

 

GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.

GBP/USD News

Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium

Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD

Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat

Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures