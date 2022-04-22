- D/USD witnessed heavy selling for the second straight day and dived to a fresh multi-week low.
- Weaker outlook for iron ore demand, the risk-off mood weighed on the resources-linked aussie.
- Bets for aggressive Fed rate hikes boosted the USD and contributed to the intraday selling bias.
- Break through ascending trend-line/50-DMA confluence has set the stage for a further downfall.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to a fresh multi-week low, closer to the 0.7300 mark in the last hour.
Concerns that China's aim to cut its steel output in 2022 could significantly dent the iron ore demand turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the resources-linked aussie. This, along with some follow-through US dollar buying, exerted heavy downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair for the second successive day on Friday.
The USD made a solid comeback from the weekly low touched on Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. Powell said that a 50 bps interest rate hike will be on the table at the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on May 3-4 and also hinted at a series of rate increases this year.
The markets were quick to react and have started pricing in three straight 50 bps rate hikes, which, in turn, pushed the rate-sensitive 5-year US government bond above 3% for the first time since 2018. The selloff in the US fixed income markets continued on Friday, which, along with the risk-off impulse, underpinned the safe-haven buck.
The downward trajectory took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 50-day SMA, around the 0.7355 region, which coincided with an ascending trend-line extending from the YTD low. This, in turn, could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of a near three-week-old downtrend.
That said, it will be prudent to wait for sustained break below the 100-day SMA support, around the 0.7300 round-figure mark, before positioning for any further decline. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash US PMIs, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|0.7387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7463
|Daily SMA50
|0.7354
|Daily SMA100
|0.726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7364
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.739
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7442
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
