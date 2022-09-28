- AUD/USD dives to its lowest level since April 2020 amid another blowout USD rally.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, elevated US bond yields continue to boost the buck.
- The risk-off mood also contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie.
The AUD/USD pair comes under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and slides below the 0.6400 mark for the first time since April 2020. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session and is currently placed around the 0.6370-0.6365 region, down over 1.0% for the day.
A combination of supporting factors lifts the US dollar to a fresh two-decade high, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials reaffirm the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and remain supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the risk-off mood, continues to underpin the safe-haven buck.
In fact, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that policymakers are determined to do what is needed to bring inflation down. Adding to this, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted that the US central bank will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 4% for the first time since April 2010 following the comments.
Investors, meanwhile, remain worried that Fed policy will push the economy into recession. Apart from this, the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to take its toll on the global risk sentiment. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which is driving flows towards the greenback and contributing to the selling bias surrounding the risk-sensitive aussie.
With the latest leg down, the AUD/USD pair confirms this week's bearish breakdown through the lower end of a multi-month-old descending channel. A subsequent fall and acceptance below the 0.6400 mark might have already set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards testing the next relevant support, around the 0.6300 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.10
|Today daily open
|0.6435
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6712
|Daily SMA50
|0.686
|Daily SMA100
|0.6917
|Daily SMA200
|0.7087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6513
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6414
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6452
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6475
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6593
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9560 from multi-decade highs
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its weakest level in over two decades at 0.9538 earlier in the day. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to raise rates, helping the euro find some demand.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.0700 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD failed to build on Tuesday's modest recovery gains and dropped below 1.0650 on Wednesday. Although the pair recovered to the 1.0700 area, it is having a difficult time gathering momentum amid the risk-averse market atmosphere.
Gold remains vulnerable amid surging bond yields, USD
Gold staged a modest recovery from its lowest level since April 2020 touched on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through buying. An intraday US dollar downtick was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
Fed may be making a second big mistake, as geopolitical tensions with Russia escalate
The Russian natural gas is now bubbling somewhere in the Baltic Sea, being wasted in front of the horrified eyes of hundreds of millions of Europeans suffering from a historical energy crisis.