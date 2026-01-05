TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD declines to near 0.6670 as Australian Dollar weakens on sour market mood

  • AUD/USD falls sharply to near 0.6670 as dismal market mood weighs on the Australian Dollar.
  • The US strike on Venezuela has triggered a risk-off market mood.
  • This week, investors will focus on the Australian CPI and the US NFP data.
AUD/USD declines to near 0.6670 as Australian Dollar weakens on sour market mood
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair is down 0.26% to near 0.6670 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair is under pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms its peers amid a risk-off market mood.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.30%0.23%-0.03%0.34%0.30%0.31%0.32%
EUR-0.30%-0.07%-0.31%0.04%-0.01%0.01%0.02%
GBP-0.23%0.07%-0.25%0.11%0.07%0.08%0.09%
JPY0.03%0.31%0.25%0.37%0.32%0.33%0.34%
CAD-0.34%-0.04%-0.11%-0.37%-0.05%-0.03%-0.02%
AUD-0.30%0.00%-0.07%-0.32%0.05%0.01%0.02%
NZD-0.31%-0.01%-0.08%-0.33%0.03%-0.01%0.00%
CHF-0.32%-0.02%-0.09%-0.34%0.02%-0.02%-0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Market sentiment turns risk-averse as the United States (US) struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro over drug-trafficking charges. US President Donald Trump has also threatened to conduct raids in Colombia and Iran.

Dismal market mood has forced investors to shift to the safe-haven fleet, pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) higher to an over three-week high of 98.80.

On the domestic front, the AUD will be influenced by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November. Investors will closely monitor the Australian inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook. In the last policy meeting of 2025, the RBA hinted that it could tighten interest rates if inflation proves to be persistent.

This week, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be released on Friday.

In Monday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to increase slightly to 48.3 from 48.2 in November, suggesting that the business activity contracted again, but at a slightly moderate pace.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. The pair weakens amidst resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar, following the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. EU Sentix data and geopolitics remain in focus. 

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3450 amid geopolitical woes

GBP/USD is keeping its offered tone intact below 1.3450 in European trading on Monday. Markets remain wary and prefer safety in the US Dollar amid the US-Venezuela geopolitical escalation, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Traders now await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh trading impetus. 

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains well bid above $4,400 amid safe-haven flows, Fed rate cut bets

Gold builds on its intraday move higher beyond the $4,400 mark and climbs to a four-day high during the early European session amid the global flight to safety. Geopolitical tensions escalated after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

Bulls firmly in control as Bitcoin breaks $93K, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains

Bulls firmly in control as Bitcoin breaks $93K, Ethereum and Ripple extend gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple extended their rallies on Monday, gaining more than 4%, 6%, and 12%, respectively, in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could continue to outperform, with bulls in control of the momentum.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers