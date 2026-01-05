AUD/USD declines to near 0.6670 as Australian Dollar weakens on sour market mood

The AUD/USD pair is down 0.26% to near 0.6670 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair is under pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms its peers amid a risk-off market mood.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.30% 0.23% -0.03% 0.34% 0.30% 0.31% 0.32% EUR -0.30% -0.07% -0.31% 0.04% -0.01% 0.01% 0.02% GBP -0.23% 0.07% -0.25% 0.11% 0.07% 0.08% 0.09% JPY 0.03% 0.31% 0.25% 0.37% 0.32% 0.33% 0.34% CAD -0.34% -0.04% -0.11% -0.37% -0.05% -0.03% -0.02% AUD -0.30% 0.00% -0.07% -0.32% 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% NZD -0.31% -0.01% -0.08% -0.33% 0.03% -0.01% 0.00% CHF -0.32% -0.02% -0.09% -0.34% 0.02% -0.02% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Market sentiment turns risk-averse as the United States (US) struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro over drug-trafficking charges. US President Donald Trump has also threatened to conduct raids in Colombia and Iran.

Dismal market mood has forced investors to shift to the safe-haven fleet, pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) higher to an over three-week high of 98.80.

On the domestic front, the AUD will be influenced by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November. Investors will closely monitor the Australian inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook. In the last policy meeting of 2025, the RBA hinted that it could tighten interest rates if inflation proves to be persistent.

This week, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December, which will be released on Friday.

In Monday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to increase slightly to 48.3 from 48.2 in November, suggesting that the business activity contracted again, but at a slightly moderate pace.