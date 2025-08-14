AUD/USD declines to near 0.6530 even as Aussie employment data meets estimates

- AUD/USD falls to near 0.6530 as the Australian Dollar weakens despite Aussie labor market data meeting estimates.
- The Australian Unemployment Rate decelerated to 4.2%, as expected.
- Intensifying Fed interest rate cut expectations have battered the US Dollar.
The AUD/USD pair trades 0.3% lower to near 0.6530 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair faces pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms even as the Australian labor market data remained upbeat in July.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|-0.07%
|-0.53%
|0.14%
|0.30%
|0.51%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|-0.23%
|-0.70%
|-0.06%
|0.10%
|0.30%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.07%
|0.23%
|-0.48%
|0.27%
|0.40%
|0.63%
|0.28%
|JPY
|0.53%
|0.70%
|0.48%
|0.69%
|0.81%
|0.92%
|0.62%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|-0.27%
|-0.69%
|0.19%
|0.36%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.30%
|-0.10%
|-0.40%
|-0.81%
|-0.19%
|0.24%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|-0.51%
|-0.30%
|-0.63%
|-0.92%
|-0.36%
|-0.24%
|-0.39%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|-0.28%
|-0.62%
|-0.00%
|0.23%
|0.39%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported earlier in the day that the economy created fresh 24.5K jobs, almost in line with estimates of 25K, and significantly higher than the prior reading of 1K. The Unemployment Rate decelerated to 4.2%, as expected, from 4.3% in June.
Steady labor market conditions would allow the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to avoid an aggressive monetary easing stance.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades cautiously ahead of the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, struggles to find ground near the weekly low of around 97.60.
Economists expect the US producer inflation to have grown at a faster pace on a monthly as well as an annual basis.
The US Dollar has been underperforming against its peers as traders are increasingly confident the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting.
Economic Indicator
Unemployment Rate s.a.
The Unemployment Rate, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force, expressed as a percentage. If the rate increases, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market and a weakness within the Australian economy. A decrease in the figure is seen as bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while an increase is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Aug 14, 2025 01:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.2%
Consensus: 4.2%
Previous: 4.3%
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes an overview of trends in the Australian labour market, with unemployment rate a closely watched indicator. It is released about 15 days after the month end and throws light on the overall economic conditions, as it is highly correlated to consumer spending and inflation. Despite the lagging nature of the indicator, it affects the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decisions, in turn, moving the Australian dollar. Upbeat figure tends to be AUD positive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum and BNB near all-time highs as Bitcoin hits record peak
Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, are edging closer to their all-time highs, supported by strong corporate demand and a robust technical outlook. Technical analysis suggests potential upside targets near $5,000 for ETH and $900 for BNB.
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 as focus shifts to US PPI data
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure below 1.1700 in Thursday's European session. The pair weakens as the US Dollar stalls its decline ahead of the US PPI inflation data. The second estimate of the Q2 Eurozone GDP fails to deter Euro sellers.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.3600 after UK data
GBP/USD is fading an uptick to near 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The upbeat UK Q2 GDP data briefly lifted the Pound Sterling, but a sharp decline in the quarterly Total Business Investment data dragged it lower. However, the pair's downside appears capped by sustained US Dollar weakness. US PPI data eyed.
Gold drifts lower as USD rebounds from two-week low ahead of US PPI
Gold attracts some intraday selling near the $3,375 area and drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, snapping a two-day winning streak. The risk sentiment remains well supported by the recent optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce for another three months and the US-Russia summit on Friday aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.