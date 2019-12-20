Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out that the Australian dollar has moved closer to a fair value against the US dollar but they warn it remains vulnerable in the near term on a technical basis. Still, they see positive signs for the week ahead.

Key Quotes:

“A currency to watch over the coming two weeks in the G10 space might be AUD. Short-term yields are breaking higher. The stronger Australian employment report for November has reinforced that positive dynamic. The 2-year yield is 24bps higher since the start of December and reached as high as 0.90% today. The November high (0.92%) and the September high (0.94%) could be breached which could trigger some AUD demand.”

“Technically, AUD/USD looks positive with the trendline resistance from highs through the downtrend from June 2018 now breached. If the US dollar maintains a weaker tone over the holiday period, AUD/USD could outperform.”