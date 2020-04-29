AUD/USD continues scaling higher, hits fresh multi-week tops near mid-0.6500s

- AUD/USD scaled higher for the sixth consecutive session amid some renewed USD weakness.
- The momentum added credence to the recent bullish break through a descending trend-line.
- Bulls are likely to aim towards 100-DMA ahead of the US GDP and the latest FOMC decision.
The greenback remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday and lifted the AUD/USD pair to 1-1/2-month tops, around mid-0.6500s in the last hour.
The pair gained some follow-through traction for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday and built on the overnight bullish break through a resistance marked 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7040-0.5509 downfall.
The pair added to its gains beyond the key 0.6500 psychological mark and the positive momentum was sponsored by some renewed selling around the US dollar, led by a further improvement in the global risk sentiment.
The upbeat market mood remained well supported by the slowing spread of the coronavirus, a move to re-open economies in some parts of the world and a goodish recovery in oil prices, which dented the USD's safe-haven status.
The risk-on flow benefitted the antipodean currencies, including the aussie, which got an additional boost from Wednesday's hotter-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures for the first quarter of 2020.
In fact, the headline CPI rose 0.3% during the three months to March as compared to 0.2% anticipated, while the yearly rate also bettered expectations and came in at 2.2% YoY as against 1.8% rise recorded in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, the ongoing positive move over the past three trading session added credence to a near-term bullish break through a near four-month-old descending trend-line. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional gains.
Hence, a subsequent move towards challenging 100-day SMA, around the 0.6565-70 region, now looks a distinct possibility, through the further upside is likely to remain limited ahead of Wednesday's key data/event risks from the US.
The US economic docket highlights the release of advance Q1 GDP report. This followed by the latest FOMC monetary policy decision will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6536
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|0.6491
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.629
|Daily SMA50
|0.6306
|Daily SMA100
|0.6574
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6515
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6434
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6363
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6526
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6607
