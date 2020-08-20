AUD/USD consolidates recent gains around 0.7200 amid mixed sentiment

- AUD/USD rose more than it lost after taking a U-turn from 0.7134.
- US-China trade deal talks likely happening “soon” despite political differences, America toughens stand on Iran.
- US Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey flashed downbeat figures.
- Aussie Commonwealth Bank PMI, Flash Retail Sales and US Markit PMIs will be the key data to watch.
AUD/USD eases from the recent high of 0.7203 to currently around 0.7191 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The pair aussie pair dropped to refresh a one-week low of 0.7134 during the initial Thursday just to recover the losses and add extra gains afterward. While short-covering moves of the US dollar could be the best to trace the previous fall, downbeat data from America joins trade-positive comments from China, concerning the phase-one deal, to help restore the market sentiment. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes join the US-Iran tussle, which also comprises likely tension with Russia and China, challenge the optimism.
Cautious optimism at its best…
Although the recent surge in the Victorian pandemic cases, from the monthly bottom of 216 to 240, challenges the market sentiment, improving odds of the Sino-American trade deal plays positive for the risk barometer. The reason could be traced Chinese comments suggesting they’d have a call “soon”. The US Commerce Minister, on the other hand, said, “they’ll be in touch”.
Elsewhere, Trump administration remains tough and adds worries for Iran after showing the intention to restore almost all United Nations (UN) sanctions. In the latest development, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told to strongly push arms embargo and do everything to enforce them.
Additionally, the virus from Europe remains a grave concern whereas the American Congress members inch closer to discuss the much-awaited aid package.
Amid all these catalysts, Wall Street closed in mixed with Nasdaq gaining over 1.0% backed by tech rally. Even so, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 2.2 basis points (bps) to 0.653% by the end of Thursday’s North American session. It should also be noted that the US dollar index (DXY) took a U-turn from a one-week top of 93.24 to defy Wednesday’s run-up during the previous day.
Moving on, traders will eyes the Commonwealth Bank PMIs as immediate catalysts ahead of the flash Retail Sales data for July. Following that, the US activity numbers and Existing Home Sales will be the key to watch. Although market consensus favors upbeat outcome for most scheduled figures, any negative surprises will be enough to challenge the latest recovery.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from August 03, currently near 0.7135, restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the monthly bottom surrounding 0.7075. On the upside, sustained trading beyond 0.7200 will attack 0.7245 and the year 2019 top surrounding 0.7300. Overall, the view remains bullish unless the quote slips below 0.7065/60 area including June monthly high and July 24 low.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7193
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7166
|Daily SMA50
|0.7028
|Daily SMA100
|0.6766
|Daily SMA200
|0.6718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7277
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly High
|0.719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.