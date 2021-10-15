AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7400 mark, over one-month high

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent strong positive move to over one-month tops.
  • The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a subdued USD price action.
  • Investors now look forward to the US monthly Retail Sales data for some trading impetus.

The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, above the 0.7400 round-figure mark through the Asian session.

Following its recent gains recorded over the past two weeks or so, the AUD/USD pair now seems to have a consolidation phase near one-month tops in the absence of a fresh catalyst. The downside remained cushioned amid the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar price action was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the major.

The greenback has been rallying rallied since early September on expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. The minutes of the September FOMC meeting reaffirmed that the Fed remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases in 2021. Adding to this, fears of a faster than expected rise in inflation have been fueling speculations about a potential rate hike in 2022.

The USD, however, witnessed a typical 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' kind of trade following the release of a slightly stronger US CPI report on Wednesday. Investors, however, still seem unconvinced about a sustained period of inflation. This was reinforced by a further decline in the longer-dated US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the USD and provided a goodish lift to the AUD/USD pair.

Moving ahead, the market focus now shifts to the release of US monthly Retail Sales figures, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7415
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.7416
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7285
Daily SMA50 0.7306
Daily SMA100 0.7416
Daily SMA200 0.7572
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7428
Previous Daily Low 0.7372
Previous Weekly High 0.7339
Previous Weekly Low 0.7226
Previous Monthly High 0.7478
Previous Monthly Low 0.717
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7393
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7382
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7349
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7326
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7439
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7462
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7495

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: W-formation opens risk to a 38.2% Fibo reversion

EUR/USD: W-formation opens risk to a 38.2% Fibo reversion

EUR/USD has shot higher in the last few sessions but the rally has stalled and left a doji topping candle on the daily chart. A period of sideways accumulation could be on the cards for the near term. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls move in on $1,800 as stagflation fears kick-in

Gold: Bulls move in on $1,800 as stagflation fears kick-in

The price of gold is flat in the Tokyo open on Friday, trading near $1,796 as the price consolidates its recent rally from out of consolidation near $1,750. The highs of the rally were $1,800 stored the prior European session. 

Gold News

SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval

SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval

The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.

Read more

USD: Do strong earnings signal strong retail sales?

USD: Do strong earnings signal strong retail sales?

Currencies and equities powered higher today with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 500 points. This was the strongest one day rise for the Dow in nearly 3 months. Thanks to good data and better than expected earnings, the reflation trade is back on.

Read more

