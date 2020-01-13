AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-day tops, comfortably above 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD added to Friday’s goodish recovery move from multi-week lows.
  • A subdued USD demand/trade optimism/risk-on mood remained supportive.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher for the second consecutive session and climbed further beyond the 0.6900 handle on the first day of a new trading week.

The pair gained some follow-through traction on Monday and added to the previous session's goodish recovery move from multi-week lows. Against the backdrop of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the optimism over the phase-one US-China trade deal remained supportive of the prevailing risk-on mood and benefitted perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie.

Aussie supported by a combination of factors

On the other hand, the US dollar nursed the previous session's modest losses triggered by softer US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy added 145K jobs in December as compared to 164K expected. Moreover, average hourly earnings also fell short of market expectations and came in to show a modest 0.1% during the reported month.

This coupled with the fact that the pair managed to again find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and the 0.6900 round-figure mark further seemed to have contributed to the pair's ongoing positive momentum. It, however, remains to be seen if the bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or opt to lighten their bets amid absent relevant market-moving US economic data.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6913
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.6906
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6924
Daily SMA50 0.6868
Daily SMA100 0.6833
Daily SMA200 0.6893
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.685
Previous Weekly High 0.6959
Previous Weekly Low 0.6848
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6874
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6991

 

 

 

