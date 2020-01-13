AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-day tops, comfortably above 0.6900 handle

- AUD/USD added to Friday’s goodish recovery move from multi-week lows.
- A subdued USD demand/trade optimism/risk-on mood remained supportive.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher for the second consecutive session and climbed further beyond the 0.6900 handle on the first day of a new trading week.
The pair gained some follow-through traction on Monday and added to the previous session's goodish recovery move from multi-week lows. Against the backdrop of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the optimism over the phase-one US-China trade deal remained supportive of the prevailing risk-on mood and benefitted perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie.
Aussie supported by a combination of factors
On the other hand, the US dollar nursed the previous session's modest losses triggered by softer US monthly jobs report, which showed that the US economy added 145K jobs in December as compared to 164K expected. Moreover, average hourly earnings also fell short of market expectations and came in to show a modest 0.1% during the reported month.
This coupled with the fact that the pair managed to again find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and the 0.6900 round-figure mark further seemed to have contributed to the pair's ongoing positive momentum. It, however, remains to be seen if the bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or opt to lighten their bets amid absent relevant market-moving US economic data.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6913
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6906
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6924
|Daily SMA50
|0.6868
|Daily SMA100
|0.6833
|Daily SMA200
|0.6893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.685
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6991
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips below 1.30 amid BOE dovishness
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 after the BOE's Vlieghe opened the door to rate cuts, joining Governor Carney. UK monthly GDP and industrial output are eyed.
EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data.
Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed
The mood in financial markets is upbeat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington. He is set to sign Phase One of the trade deal and investors are already eyeing the second phase.
Gold: 14-day-old rising trendline questions latest weakness
Gold drops to $1556 during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal negates the previous day’s bounce off the near-term key support line. December-end top, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers strong support.
USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines
USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns.