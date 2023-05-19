AUD/USD clings to gains above mid-0.6600s as traders keenly await Powell’s speech

- AUD/USD catches aggressive bids on Friday and draws support from a modest USD weakness.
- The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- A further rise in the US bond yields limits the USD losses ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The AUD/USD pair gains strong positive traction on the last day of the week and moves away from a nearly three-week low, around the 0.6600 round-figure mark touched on Thursday. The pair stick to its intraday gains through the early North American session and is currently placed around the 0.6655-0.6660 region, just a few pips below the daily high.
A positive risk tone prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), especially after the recent bullish run to a nearly two-month high, and turns out to be a key factor benefitting the risk-sensitive Aussie. The latest optimism over the potential of lifting the US debt ceiling boosts investors' confidence and remains supportive of a further rise in the equity markets. The USD downtick could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech, due later during the US session.
The recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials fueled speculations that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. Moreover, the current market pricing indicates a smaller chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in June. Hence, Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for clues about the future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help traders to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the meantime, worrying signs about global economic growth, particularly in China, could act as a headwind for the Australian Dollar. In fact, data released from China this week showed that the world's second-largest economy underperformed in April. Apart from this, bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will refrain from hiking in June, bolstered by Thursday's dismal domestic employment details, could further contribute to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.666
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6787
|Daily SMA200
|0.6716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6605
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6636
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up with Powell, regains 1.0800
EUR/USD resumed its advance as Fed's Powell notes rates may not have to rise as far as otherwise due to tightened bank credit conditions. Odds for a rate hike in June plunge as investors add to speculation a rate cut will come later this year.
GBP/USD peaks near 1.2500, retains gains
GBP/USD neared 1.2500, and currently trades in the 1.2460 region as the US Dollar turned lower on Powell's comments. Federal Reserve Chairman repeated inflation remains high, but acknowledged the banking crisis limits their manoeuvre capacity.
XAU/USD accelerates north as mood sours, trades above $1,970
Gold price picked up with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy, as stock markets take a turn to the south, reflecting a dismal sentiment. US Dollar under pressure against all other rivals.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
G7 leader summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person
EU Mid-Market Update: G7 Leader Summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person; German DAX index tests record-high for 1st time since Jan 2022.