- AUD/USD continues to gain ground, advancing 0.17% on Thursday.
- Upbeat US data, with GDP exceeding estimates and unemployment claims edging lower, justify further tightening by the Federal Reserve.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: it might pull back before resuming its uptrend, eyeing 0.7200.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is still gaining some ground against the US Dollar on Thursday but retreats after hitting a new 7-month high at 0.7142. Some of the earlier AUD/USD gains were erased on upbeat economic data from the United States (US). Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7109, slightly above the opening price.
AUD/USD retreated as US data boosted the US Dollar
US economic data, particularly growth, has been the main driver of Thursday’s session, surpassing expectations of 2.6% QoQ, as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 2.9% in Q4, as the Department of Commerce reported. That, alongside Q3’s expanding 3.2%, bolstered the US Dollar (USD), which has been treading water on the week. For 2022, the economy grew by 2.1%, lower than in 2021, 5.9% YoY.
In other data also revealed by the US Commerce Department, Durable Good Orders for December grew 5.6% MoM, recovering from November’s -2.1% contraction. However, the report was mixed as core Durable Goods dropped -0.2% MoM. Higher interest rates, attributed to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) lifting rates by 425 bps since March 0f 2022, are weighing on demand for goods, usually bought on credit.
Elsewhere, the jobs market continues to show resilience, as the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 21 fell to 186K, below estimates of 205K.
Given the backdrop, the AUD/USD retreated once headlines crossed newswires after hitting a daily high and failed to hold to the R1 daily pivot point at 0.7139. So the AUD/USD pair lost traction and dived, but the daily pivot point capped its fall at 0.7085. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback’s value against a basket of six peers, is erasing Wednesday’s losses and rising 0.19%, up at 101.829, a headwind for the AUD/USD.
On the Australian side, a hotter-than-expected inflation report for December keeps investors assessing the next move for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Sources cited by Reuters said, “Today’s report should quickly eradicate hopes of an RBA pause in February.” Therefore the Australian Dollar (AUD ) might continue to hold its ground as higher interest rates are coming, while China’s reopening will augment commodities demand.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis
Therefore, the AUD/USD might continue its uptrend, albeit trimming some of its gains. Achieving a daily close above 0.7100 exacerbated an upward move towards a fresh 7-month high, keeping bulls hopeful of testing the 0.7200 mark. However, on its way north, the AUD/USD needs to clear 0.7142, followed by 0.7150, and then the 0.7200 psychological figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is still gaining some ground against the US Dollar on Thursday but retreats after hitting a new 7-month high at 0.7142. Some of the earlier AUD/USD gains were erased on upbeat economic data from the United States (US). Therefore, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7109, slightly above the opening price.
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a premium and eye 1.0800
EUR/USD is running higher in the latter part of the US session following a blow-off to the downside on the back of some generally solid US data on Thursday. The US Dollar has benefitted and has been teasing in markets today, testing key trendline resistance in the 102s.
Gold: XAU/USD backs away from monthly highs, tests critical support at $1,920 Premium
Gold hits fresh multi-month highs slightly below $1,950 and then started to correct lower. The slide continued after the release of US economic data and as markets wobble ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD hit momentarily level under $1,920 but it holding above.
Algorand: Is ALGO setting up for a spike higher?
Algorand price has a bullish bias so long as the current market conditions persist. Key levels have been defined to gauge where the ALGO price will head next.
New home sales end 2022 on a positive note
New home sales improved 2.3% in December to a 616K annual pace. The increase comes on the heals of downward revisions over the prior three months, taking some shine out of the recent upturn.