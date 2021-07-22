AUD/USD climbs to three-day tops near 0.7370 area, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD attracted buying for the second consecutive day and recovered further from YTD lows.
  • The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
  • COVID-19 jitters might hold bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the pair.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and climbed to three-day tops, around the 0.7365-70 region in the last hour.

The pair gained some positive traction for the second straight session on Thursday and is now looking to build on the previous day's solid rebound from sub-0.7300 levels – the lowest since November 2020. A further improvement in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as the only factor lending some support to the perceived riskier aussie.

That said, a combination of factors might hold traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair and keep a lid on any further gains. Investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the extended lockdowns in Australia’s two most populous states of Sydney and Victoria. The worries were further fueled by Wednesday's disappointing aussie Retail Sales figures, which recorded the biggest drop since 2021 and fell 1.8% in June.

Meanwhile, the risk-on impulse in the markets might continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher. This should lend some support to the greenback and further collaborate towards capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7368
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.7359
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7472
Daily SMA50 0.7609
Daily SMA100 0.766
Daily SMA200 0.7589
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7363
Previous Daily Low 0.7288
Previous Weekly High 0.7504
Previous Weekly Low 0.7391
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7311
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7262
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7236
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7385
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7411
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.746

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD awaits ECB to break monotony around 1.1800

EUR/USD awaits ECB to break monotony around 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding the higher ground, keeping its range around 1.1800 amid pre-ECB lull. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid US stimulus hopes, as traders shrug off covid concerns. The ECB is likely to stand pat on its monetary policy. The policy statement and Lagarde’s presser hold the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.3700 following a rebound from a five-month low. The upbeat market mood weighs on the US dollar. EU rejects UK’s request to alter NI protocol. The UK reports a 50% weekly jump in virus-led deaths on a day. 

GBP/USD News

Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus

Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus

After peaking at $1814 in the Asian trading, gold price remained heavy for the most part of Wednesday, falling as low as $1795 before recapturing $1800 on closing. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold.

Gold News

SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend

SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend

SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend.  While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.

Read more

ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down

ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down

Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures