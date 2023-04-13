- AUD/USD scales higher for the third straight day and touches over a one-week high.
- The upbeat Australian jobs data, along with the weaker USD, lend support to the pair.
- Expectations for an imminent Fed rate hike pause drag the USD to a two-month low.
The AUD/USD pair builds on this week's recovery from the 0.6620 area, or the monthly low, and gains positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The momentum lifts spot prices to over a one-week high, around the 0.6750 region during the first half of the US session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Australian Dollar is drawing support from the upbeat domestic jobs data, which showed that the jobless rate stayed near a 50-year low level of 3.5% and the number of employed people rose by 53K in March, more than the 20K expected. The markets started pricing in the possibility of a 25 bps rate hike at the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting in May, which, along with the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, provides a modest boost to the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to its lowest level since early February amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its rate-hiking cycle. The bets were reaffirmed by the softer-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Wednesday, which lifted hopes disinflation is progressing smoothly and may even accelerate, potentially opening the door for the Fed to cut rates during the second half of the year.
Adding to this, the March FOMC meeting minutes showed that several policymakers considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continues to weigh on the Greenback. This, to a larger extent, overshadows looming recession risks and remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair, though worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy could cap the Aussie.
From a technical perspective, bullish traders are likely to wait for sustained strength beyond the 0.6745 confluence, comprising the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA. This is closely followed by the 100-day SMA, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The pair has broken back inside its previous month long range after briefly flirting with a downside breakout on April 10. The top of the range would be expected to cap gains and lies at 0.6825, just above the 100 DMA.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6689
|Daily SMA50
|0.6758
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
