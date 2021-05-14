AUD/USD climbs above 0.7770, looks to post modest weekly losses

- AUD/USD remains on track to finish the day in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the red below 90.50.
- AUD/USD looks to register losses for the week.
The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum during the American trading hours and touched a daily high of 0.7782. As of writing, the pair was up 0.6% on a daily basis at 0.7775. Despite Friday's upsurge, AUD/USD remains on track to end the week in the negative territory.
USD selloff remains intact
The USD's market valuation continues to drive AUD/USD's action ahead of the weekend. Despite the weak macroeconomic data releases from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher and made it difficult for the greenback to find demand. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.42% on the day at 90.33 and the S&P 500 Index is rising 1.25%.
The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in April stayed unchanged at $619.9 billion. Additionally, Industrial Production expanded by 0.7%, falling short of the market expectation of 1%. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index declined to 82.8 in May from 88.3, compared to analysts' estimate of 90.4.
In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1%, putting additional weight on the rate-sensitive USD's shoulders.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7761
|Daily SMA50
|0.771
|Daily SMA100
|0.7721
|Daily SMA200
|0.7492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7769
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7688
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD rallies back closer to multi-month tops, around $1,840 region
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.