1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted yesterday (08 May, spot at 0.6430) that AUD 'appears to have entered a consolidation phase, and for the time being, it is likely to trade between 0.6370 and 0.6515.' AUD then fell to 0.6396, closing at 0.6401, lower by 0.37%. The slight increase in momentum is not enough to suggest a sustained decline just yet. AUD must break and hold below 0.6370 before a move to 0.6330 can be expected. The likelihood of AUD breaking clearly below 0.6370 will remain intact as long as 0.6460 is not breached in the next few days."

24-HOUR VIEW: "AUD fell sharply on Tuesday. Yesterday, Wednesday, we indicated that 'the decline appears overextended, and rather than sustaining its downward momentum, AUD is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6400/0.6470.' AUD then traded between 0.6396 and 0.6464. Downward momentum is building, and today, we expect AUD to weaken toward 0.6370. A break below this level is not ruled out, but oversold conditions indicate that AUD might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level. The next support at 0.6330 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance levels are at 0.6420 and 0.6440."

Australian Dollar (AUD) could drop below 0.6370 against the US Dollar (USD) but might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level. In the longer run, AUD must break and hold below 0.6370 before a move to 0.6330 can be expected, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.