AUD/USD: Buyers accelerate the run-up to 0.6000

- AUD/USD stays positive near the three-day high.
- US President Trump keeps signing nearness to COVID-19 Bill, turns down the odds of using the Defense Production Act.
- A light economic calendar in Asian will keep the focus on the coronavirus headlines.
Having been the biggest G10 winners the previous day, AUD/USD extends the recovery moves to 0.5985 amid the early Australian session on Wednesday. While optimism surrounding the US COVID-19 Bill seems to favor the broad risk-on, fear concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US is likely the latest drag on the quote.
The trifecta impact…
Not only increased odds of the US COVID-19 Bill, estimated around $2 trillion, but the previous declines in the coronavirus-led death toll in Italy and the Fed’s Quantitative Easing (QE) also helped the Aussie pair the previous day.
As per the recent updates from the UK’s Daily Mail, Italy's daily COVID-19 death toll shot back up today with 743 in one day, but more evidence emerged that the coronavirus infection rate is slowing thanks to a painful national lockdown.
On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump, in his latest public appearance, said that lawmakers getting very close to a fair deal on COVID-19 stimulus, senators hopefully will vote soon. The odds of the dead were also boosted by the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow afterward.
Likely challenging the buyers are updates that suggest one in three cases are positive for the coronavirus in New York.
Amid all this, the US stock futures carry the previous day’s gains posted by Wall Street. It’s worth mentioning that the DJI30 marked the best rise since 2008 on Tuesday.
Investors will now take clues from the coronavirus headlines amid a lack of major data during the Asian session. However, the US Durable Goods Orders could entertain traders amid the US session.
Technical Analysis
The pair currently probes the 10-day SMA, at 0.5965, a sustained break of which could boost the odds of witnessing 0.6000 back to the charts. However, bulls are less likely to get convinced unless clearing the mid-month top near 0.6300. On the downside 0.5900 and 0.5850 hold the gate for the fresh declines towards 0.5700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5983
|Today Daily Change
|0.0144
|Today Daily Change %
|2.47
|Today daily open
|0.5839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6326
|Daily SMA50
|0.6582
|Daily SMA100
|0.6725
|Daily SMA200
|0.6788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.57
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Buyers accelerate the run-up to 0.6000
AUD/USD stays positive near the three-day high. US President Trump keeps signing nearness to COVID-19 Bill, turns down the odds of using the Defense Production Act. A light economic calendar in Asian will keep the focus on the coronavirus headlines.
USD/JPY holding in bullish territories in the face of overcooked USD
USD/JPY is topping out in the 111 handle as the dollar loses steam and the pair falls into consolidation between 110.08 and 111.62.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls raining in on $7000 return
Bitfinex, the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has deployed a proprietary surveillance tool — Shimmer — to combat market abuse and help promote orderly trading.
Gold: QE unlimited boosts XAU/USD, nearing $1630/oz
After suffering a sharp decline, gold is having a violent reaction up as this Monday the Fed announced that it would do whatever it takes to support the economy, aka Quantitative Easing unlimited or to infinity.
Oil holds in a phase of consolidation on $24 handle amid corrective markets
The price of oil on Tuesday has been better-bid in an otherwise bearish environment pertaining to the price wat and a COVID-19 economy, draining demand for the industry.