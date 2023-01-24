AUD/USD buoyed by risk-appetite improvement climb above 0.7040s ahead of Aussie CPI

- AUD/USD prolonged its rally to three straight days, though Wednesday’s Aussie inflation data could rock the boat.
- US S&P Global PMIs remained in contractionary territory but came better than expected.
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: To extend its uptrend once it reclaims 0.7070.
The AUD/USD remains firm late in the New York session, albeit a mixed market mood keeps traders bracing for safe-haven assets. The US Dollar (USD) has recovered some ground late in the session, putting a lid on the AUD/USD steadily advance. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7045.
AUD/USD climbs sharply ahead of Australia's inflation data
Wall Street remains mixed, as shown by the Dow Jones Industrial, remaining firm, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fluctuate. The US economic calendar featured a business activity report issued by S&P Global. US December’s PMIs improved, with the Services PMI jumping to 46.6 vs. 44.7 expected, while Manufacturing PMI advanced to 46.8 vs. estimates of 46.2.
The S&P Global Composite, which measures both indices, climbed 46.6, higher than the foreseen 45 figure. It should be said that even though business activity continues to deteriorate in the US economy, the downward trend moderated some.
On the Australian side, the docket will feature inflation data. According to Reuters, expectations for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Q$ are 1.6%, while on an annual basis, it meanders at 7.5%. Analysts at TD Securities noted that “the trimmed measure that will draw more attention. TD is at 1.6% q/q vs. the RBA, and consensus at 1.5% q/q. Our forecast pegs annually trimmed to hit the highest levels since 1990 at 6.6% vs. the RBA and consensus at 6.5%, above the prior 6.1% y/y print. We expect annual trimmed between 6.1% and 6.5% to lock in a 25bps hike next month.”
AUD/USD Technical Analysis
The AUD/USD daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased. The pair managed to record gains in three consecutive days, though it had struggled to surpass the January 18 daily high of 0.7063. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD bias remains upward for some reasons: the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed above the 200-day EMA, while the 50 and 100-day EMAs are closing by. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in bullish territory. Therefore, the AUD/USD first resistance would be the 0.7063 YTD high, followed by the 0.7100 figure. Break above will expose the August 11 swing high of 0.7136.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7045
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6875
|Daily SMA50
|0.6786
|Daily SMA100
|0.6643
|Daily SMA200
|0.6818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.704
|Previous Daily Low
|0.696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6872
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7058
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
