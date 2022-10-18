AUD/USD bulls pierce 0.6300 as RBA Minutes, Bullock sound hawkish

- AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high after RBA’s Bullock, Minutes favored buyers.
- RBA Minutes cited domestic/global uncertainty to justify 0.25% rate hike, Deputy Governor Bullock defends central bank hawks.
- Firmer sentiment battles with hawkish Fed bets, fears emanating from China to challenge buyers.
- Risk catalysts will be more important for fresh directions amid a lack of major data/events.
AUD/USD extends the week-start uptrend to refresh intraday high near 0.6315 as upbeat comments from the RBA policymakers and minutes favored the bulls during early Tuesday. Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is the firmer sentiment.
As per the latest Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the “Board weighed a range of arguments for hiking by 50 basis points, as it had for four months straight, but decided to lift the cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%.”
Earlier in the day, RBA Deputy Governor Guy Bullock mentioned that the board expects to increase interest rates further over the coming months. The policymaker also added that the pace and timing will be determined by data. It should, however, be noted that the comments stating, “RBA can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes,” seemed to have probed the AUD/USD bulls while suggesting softer rate increases moving forward.
Also read: RBA minutes: Likely to require further increases in interest rates over the period ahead
Elsewhere, hawkish Fed bets and fears of market intervention in Japan and China seem to challenge the AUD/USD bulls, especially when the UK-led risk-on mood fades. That said, CME’s FedWatch Tool prints a nearly 95% chance of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in November. In doing so, the tool might have taken clues from upbeat comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, suggesting a strong US jobs market, as well as upbeat US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
It should be noted that China’s zero-covid policy, delaying of the key data/events and determination to defend the might of taking control in Hong Kong and Taiwan also challenge the AUD/USD buyers, due to the pair’s risk barometer status and ties with Beijing.
While portraying the market mood, S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s gains but the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 3.99%, which in turn probes the US Dollar Index (DXY) bears of late.
Looking forward, the second-tier housing data from the US will decorate the calendar but major attention will be given to the risk catalysts for clear directions. That said, bears are likely to retake control if the hawkish Fed bets propel the yields, DXY.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a six-week-old bearish channel, currently between 0.6365 and 0.6100, the AUD/USD pair’s recovery remains elusive.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6305
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.6289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6436
|Daily SMA50
|0.67
|Daily SMA100
|0.6825
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6312
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6197
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls pierce 0.6300 as RBA Minutes, Bullock sound hawkish
AUD/USD extends the week-start uptrend to refresh intraday high near 0.6315 as upbeat comments from the RBA policymakers and minutes favored the bulls during early Tuesday. Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is the firmer sentiment.
USD/JPY looks certain to hit 150.00 if BOJ delays intervention
The USD/JPY pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 149.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset has delivered an upside break of the rangebound structure formed in a 148.41-148.89 area despite the cheerful market mood.
Gold retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB price can rally too $300 and higher
Binance Coin price is protruding a ramping pattern that could prompt a powerful rally in the coming days. The bulls have successfully conquered the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario is 10% below today's market value at $240.
How else to figure out what the market will do next?
Bottom line, again its seems obvious that the dollar can rise alongside rising yields and an aggressive Fed, with two 75 bp hikes now expected before Christmas. That doesn’t mean we won’t get some profit-taking and/or short-covering in other currencies, as we see in sterling now.