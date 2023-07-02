AUD/USD bulls keep eyes on 0.6700 as RBA, Fed Minutes and US NFP loom

- AUD/USD grinds higher after two consecutive quarterly, monthly losses.
- Softer-than-expected US data underpin risk-on mood and favor Aussie pair’s recovery from one-month low.
- Hawkish Fed talks, hopes of RBA’s pause in rate hikes prod pair buyers.
- RBA becomes the key event, China Manufacturing PMI will guide immediate moves.
AUD/USD begins the key week with a cautious mood as it makes rounds to 0.6660 after Friday’s stellar run-up, following the two consecutive weekly, monthly and quarterly losses. In doing so, the Aussie pair aptly portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Monetary Policy Meeting. Also important to watch is Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary policy meeting Minutes and Friday’s US jobs report, not to forget China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the US ISM PMIs for June.
That said, the Aussie pair rallied the most in two weeks the previous day after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge prod hawkish expectations from the US central bank with the smallest yearly gain in six months.
US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for May, came in at 0.3% MoM and 4.6% YoY versus market expectations of reprinting the 0.4% and 4.7% figures for monthly and yearly prior readings.
It should be noted that the downbeat US data bolstered equities and offered an additional upside boost to the risk-barometer pair.
Furthermore, hopes of China’s heavy investments to lift the world’s second-largest economy from losing the recovery momentum also allowed the Aussie pair to remain firmer.
Alternatively, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s support for “two more rate hikes in 2023” joined downbeat Aussie inflation numbers and PMIs to flag the RBA’s halt in rate hikes to weigh on the AUD/USD price.
Above all, the market’s lack of growth optimism joins the fears of the RBA’s no rate hike, versus the Fed’s another rate increase, to challenge the AUD/USD pair. However, Tuesday’s RBA Interest Rate decision will be crucial to watch as the Australian central bank surprised markets with a rate increase in the last two consecutive meetings.
For today, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for June, expected 50.2 versus 50.9 prior, will precede the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for the said month, likely to improve to 47.2 from 46.9 previous readings, to direct the AUD/USD pair ahead of Tuesday’s RBA meeting.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of a fortnight-old descending resistance line, now support around 0.6630, directs the AUD/USD buyers toward a convergence of the 200-DMA and the 100-DMA, near the 0.6700 round figure by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6663
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6729
|Daily SMA50
|0.6674
|Daily SMA100
|0.67
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests 0.6650 support despite upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6650 even after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 50.5 in June, The pair has begun the US NFP week in a cautious mood, having booked quarterly losses. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next in focus.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0920 resistance confluence as EU/US PMIs loom
EUR/USD takes offers to consolidate the major currency pair’s U-turn from the lowest levels in two weeks, mildly offered near 1.0900 during Monday’s mid-Asian session. The Euro pair retreats from a convergence of the 50-SMA and a two-week-old descending resistance line.
Gold keeps bounce off $1,900 with eyes on Fed Minutes, US NFP
Gold remains sidelined around $1,920, struggling to extend the previous day’s recovery, after declining in the last three consecutive weeks while also posting the first quarterly loss in three.The yellow metal’s latest recovery could be linked to the softer US inflation clues and downbeat spending, as well as the broadly risk-on mood.
Shiba Inu resists selling pressure from sale of 94 billion SHIB tokens by Poly Network hackers
Shiba Inu price sustained above $0.00000759 despite mass SHIB token sale by hackers of DeFi platform Poly Network. Upwards of 94 billion SHIB tokens were sold by Poly Network hackers, increasing the selling pressure on the meme coin.
Week ahead – Will US Nonfarm Payrolls and RBA decision rock the boat?
Markets have been left somewhat bruised from a fresh round of hawkish gunfire from central bank chiefs, so nerves are running high ahead of the June jobs report out of America. The ISM PMIs and the Fed meeting minutes are also expected to send speculation about a July rate hike into overdrive.